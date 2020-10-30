As self-described fiscal conservatives, Mitch Rhoden, former chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, and Lance Lamberton, head of the Cobb Taxpayers Association, agree on a number of issues.
The county’s voter-approved 1% special-purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, however, is not one of those issues.
County residents are being asked this year to extend that tax another six years through 2028. Rhoden chairs the Citizens for Cobb SPLOST Renewal, an organization pushing for the tax’s approval on Tuesday's ballot. Lamberton is one of its more vocal critics.
If approved, the tax is expected to collect $750 million. That money would fund such things as a $38 million-per-year road resurfacing push, a new animal services facility, a new police headquarters and training center, synthetic turf at county-owned sports fields, a “complete rehab” of Smyrna's South Cobb Drive area, the completion of Kennesaw's Depot Park and more.
Rhoden said he is advocating for the tax as both a Cobb resident and leader in its business community.
“I'm advocating for the SPLOST because I think it's a fair way to tax ourselves and to pay for the things that we need, and want, like public safety items, roads, bridges, police cars, parks, senior centers — things that impact all of us.”
If voters reject the SPLOST, he said, the county would likely need to raise property taxes.
“We have to recognize that this is not an either/or thing,” he said. “It's not like, if we vote ‘no’ that we're not going to repave roads, or fix bridges or buy police cars, those things have to get done. So it's a matter of 'how do we pay for them?' Not a matter of 'if we pay for them.'"
County Chairman Mike Boyce has repeatedly made the same point.
At a town hall in March, before coronavirus scuttled large gatherings, Boyce told attendees the county would have to hike the millage rate from 8.46 mills to 10 mills just to account for the $227 million in repaving that needs to happen around the county if money for repaving came not from SPLOST but the county’s general fund.
That rate hike wouldn’t be tolerated by Cobb residents, he said.
“Which commissioner is going to lead that charge?” Boyce said at the town hall. “I know one chairman who is not going to.”
Asking county property owners to shoulder the burden of financing those projects wouldn’t be fair, Rhoden said.
“The SPLOST spreads this out amongst everybody in Cobb County,” he said. “Plus, we estimate 20 to 25% of the dollars raised come from people outside of Cobb County. … If they're driving on the roads and using the bridges and they're using the public safety assets when they have a problem, then it's it seems to me a fair way that they help pay for that.”
Other county officials have estimated the percentage of the tax raised by people from outside the county at a much lower percentage.
Lamberton concedes that failure to extend the tax would likely mean a millage rate hike, given the county department of transportation’s almost total reliance on SPLOST dollars to fund projects such as repaving.
“Or you'll have to try to figure out ways to streamline and make government run more efficiently and less expensively by reducing waste, fraud and abuse,” he said. But, he continued, “you really can't count on the county to police itself in that way.”
Last fall, county commissioners debated whether the SPLOST should last five years or six. At an Oct. 2, 2019, meeting, east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said he would prefer a five-year tax and was willing to forgo the extra revenue.
“There are some things that can go on the general fund, there are some things that, maybe, shouldn’t be there at all,” he said. “It’s not SPLOST or millage (increases).”
Boyce replied that there was no fat in the county budget.
“I deal with the budget every single day, for all of the county, not just the districts,” Boyce said at the October 2019 meeting. “I get the part about the fact that people think there are savings and efficiencies in this budget, that we can do things cheaper. … I’m on the record saying I just don’t agree with that.”
Lamberton also faults the county for putting a six-year tax before voters more than a year before it would take effect. Voters might, he said, commit themselves to projects that changing circumstances could render unnecessary or unwanted.
He suggested asking voters to instead approve a two-year SPLOST “where we have money to spend for projects that are needed and necessary, you know, vital infrastructure stuff. Not a lot frills and bells and whistles, and nice things to have. … And then we go two years without a SPLOST and then we go for two years with a SPLOST.”
Boyce has suggested, however, that anything but a six-year tax might doom it entirely.
“I want to give the commissioners an opportunity to generate projects that are specific to their districts, and in order to do that, we’d probably need six years of revenue,” he said in January, “because I’ve said from day one: We need the vast majority of revenue to go to the resurfacing of roads and DOT projects.
“If we can’t put together a list where voters can understand their benefit from it, we’re going to have trouble getting this thing passed.”
Boyce said he initially supported a five-year tax but changed his mind after lobbying from county cities.
In a letter dated May 15, mayors of the county’s six cities urged the county Board of Commissioners to put SPLOST on the November ballot.
“The County and our cities have benefitted greatly from the revenues derived from the SPLOST,” they wrote. “We are simply urging you to allow the citizens of Cobb the opportunity to decide for themselves if they wish to use the funds derived from the SPLOST to continue to improve our communities.”
Companies the county often hires to complete SPLOST-funded projects are also supporting the tax. As of Tuesday, the Citizens for Cobb SPLOST Renewal had raised $125,000, most of it from those companies. Baldwin Paving Company donated $15,000; C.W. Matthews Contracting donated $50,000; and Croy Engineering donated $10,000.
The tax was initially expected to raise $810 million over six years. That figure was revised down to $750 million due to the anticipated hit to sales tax revenue from the coronavirus.
Cobb’s SPLOST revenue has recently exceed expectations. A four-year tax voters approved in 2011 raised $40 million more than expected. The current SPLOST, which voters approved in 2014, has already raised $117 million more than was expected. The 2005 SPLOST was an exception; last year, county finance director William Volckmann told the MDJ it fell short of projections due to the Great Recession.
Lamberton says the county should use any excess revenue to further lower property tax bills. Instead, it creates a list of “tier II” projects that are, by definition, “wants” rather than “needs.”
Tier II projects that would be funded by the 2022 SPLOST include renovations to Ward Recreation Center, synthetic turf infields at the Al Bishop Softball Complex, police precinct upgrades and more.
As of Friday morning, 280,000 Cobb residents — more than half of the county’s registered voters — had already cast a ballot. The county elections department expects at least 400,000 people will ultimately vote in this election.
Should voters reject the SPLOST, “that would send a clear message to the county that they must refund excess funds, and do away with the tier II slush fund if they hope to pass any future SPLOST referendums,” Lamberton said. “So what we advocate is defeat this SPLOST, and come back (to) us correcting the problems I outlined.”
Rhoden, meanwhile, called the SPLOST a scandal-free success story that has made Cobb a more attractive place to live and do business.
“Any opposition that I've heard really consists of just people that just don't like taxes,” he said. “And I don't know what to tell them other than, ‘I don’t like taxes either.’ But, you know, roads cost money. So here we are.”
