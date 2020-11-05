MARIETTA — Cobb kitties have a new place to roam until they find a forever home.
A new headquarters for the Humane Society of Cobb County, which includes a larger cat shelter that will be able to hold 50 felines, is expected to open by Thanksgiving.
When it moves, Humane Society of Cobb County will be located at 553 Waterman St., Building 100. The cat shelter is in Building 200. It is keeping its current location on Fairground Street also.
The $1 million project, which began last year, includes the new facility for the cat shelter and updates to an existing building on Waterman Street, which will be the Humane Society's main office.
The renovations and the new building were paid for mostly from several donors who left large donations in their wills to the Humane Society, said Stephen Imler, the Humane Society's board chair. Last year, Imler himself gave a donation of $100,000.
The new headquarters will be the main entrance for visitors, will have an education center and will host events. It will also be the home to any animals other than dogs and cats, such as birds and rabbits. Currently, the Humane Society cares for a ring neck dove, an Eclectus parrot, a ferret and a chinchilla that it uses for educational programs.
The new shelter both doubles the cat capacity and offers more space for the cats that stay there with four adult cat rooms, one kitten room, a special needs suite for cats with unique diets or other health needs.
"There are more smaller, free-roam cat rooms," said Sarah Cant, Humane Society director. "This allows us to provide a calm space for different personalities."
One improvement over the previous cat shelter space is the large windows that let in natural light and offer views outside and of cats in neighboring rooms, Cant said.
The walls are adorned with paintings of cats, dogs and other animals by Cobb artist Erica Ramsey-Bowen.
The Humane Society has already moved some of the cats and kittens into the new building, where they've done well, the director said.
"Their personalities have really shined since they've been up here," she said. "They don't feel so isolated, and they have a view of the outdoors. ... They love it here."
There is also a medical room for treatments and immunizations and a bonding room for visitors to meet cats up for adoption.
"This will also be a better experience for adopters to come," Cant said.
The Humane Society is also planning renovations to its location at 148 Fairground St. It will double the dog capacity to 15-20 and create separate intake areas for dogs and cats, Imler said. The organization hopes to complete the renovations by the end of the first quarter.
Imler estimated the Humane Society has approximately 100 animals available for adoption, including cats at Java Cats on Marietta Square.
Adoptions are by appointment only. Those interested in adopting may call 770-428-5678. For more information, visit www.humanecobb.com.
