Last Tuesday, Frank Ros visited Vince Dooley in Athens for the final time. The Kennesaw resident who captained the 1980 national champion Georgia Bulldogs laughed, joked and talked about life with his former football coach.
“His body was failing him obviously, but his mind was as sharp as it had ever been,” Ros said. “... I’m just very thankful that I had the opportunity to visit with him.”
Dooley, who led the Bulldogs for a quarter-century from 1964 to 1988, died Friday at the age of 90. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes and appreciation across the state, including from those in Cobb who knew him.
Fond memories
A generation of Cobb leaders attended Georgia when Dooley was starting out, including Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin and former Congressman Buddy Darden.
Darden met Dooley when he was student body president, and saw him every now and then throughout the decades.
“He was always a rather stoic kind of guy. But he did lighten up in his later years. He mellowed out, but he was strictly business, and you always knew where you stood,” Darden said. “It's a big, big loss.”
Former Marietta Mayor Bill Dunaway graduated in 1961, a few years before Dooley was brought on as head coach in Athens. Dunaway was a cheerleader at Georgia and witnessed three losing seasons in his four years of college.
“Vince Dooley really took over a program at Georgia that was not doing well at all, and he turned it around,” Dunaway said.
Dunaway has returned to his alma mater many times as a homecoming game guest, along with his other cheerleading alumni. Dunaway cheered with his fellow alums at a dozen homecoming matchups during Dooley’s tenure, and he said the coach always took time to speak with them.
The former mayor also admired Dooley’s deep knowledge of horticulture and Civil War history. The coach’s garden at his home in Athens is legendary, Dunaway said.
Ros reflected on Dooley’s many intellectual pursuits with his old teammates.
“How lucky would we be to live such a long, rich life full of curiosity? … He had just a hunger for learning,” Ros said.
Season ticket-holder Tumlin was a freshman at Georgia during Dooley’s second year as coach, the beginning of a long and fruitful era for the Bulldogs. The mayor recalled Dooley’s famous 1965 upset win over Alabama, clinched with a daring fourth-quarter flea-flicker play, as well as another upset against Michigan later that year.
“People like Michigan played in the Rose Bowl. We didn't even know what that was. It just took the state by storm,” Tumlin said.
Dooley, Tumlin added, was a wonderful ambassador for the state — “always a class act” in the way he treated opponents on the field and strangers off of it.
“I didn't know him well,” Tumlin admitted, “but when I talked to him, he always treated you like you were his best friend.”
For Ros, who played linebacker at Georgia and later returned for a coaching stint as a graduate assistant, Dooley’s death meant the loss of a father figure. In addition to Dooley's successes on the gridiron — 201 wins, six Southeastern Conference titles and the national championship — Ros said the late coach made a “generational impact” on thousands of young men.
Dooley, a Marine Corps veteran, was a stern disciplinarian, Ros said. Players spoke when spoken to. Their coach wouldn’t tolerate them giving anything less than their best effort.
“He did it through tough love,” Ros said, “but those of us that went through it understand why he did it. And he made us all better people. As soon as we graduated and got into the real world, we all very much appreciated that he taught us the lessons he did and was hard on us, because life ain't easy sometimes.”
Ros worked with Dooley at Georgia while earning a master’s degree, after being released by the Denver Broncos. That gave him a fresh perspective on Dooley’s approach. The coach’s reserved character is something that Ros has sought to pass on to his own children.
“The worst thing you can do is make an emotional decision,” Ros said, recalling Dooley’s advice. “We all find ourselves in that situation. But the best thing you can do is, don't say or do anything that you will regret, sleep on it overnight, let the emotion get out and make a decision. Make a decision based on facts.”
Dooley also served as Georgia’s athletic director for 25 years. Ros believes Dooley was as good an AD as he was a coach, if not better, laying the groundwork for Georgia’s other sports teams to succeed.
“Every time I go to Athens for football games, I drive by his house. … I always toot the horn as I drive by, because he's the best coach we ever had,” Dunaway said.
A Bulldog and an Owl
Dooley’s many years of experience coaching and running the athletic department gave him the knowledge to make a contribution to a different school — Cobb’s own Kennesaw State University. Before the Owls' football team made its debut in 2015, Dooley advised the university as a consultant, helping to get the program off the ground.
It was Ros who introduced Dooley to then-KSU President Dan Papp. Dooley assessed the school’s facilities, telling administrators what they needed to be successful.
When it came time to seek approval from the Georgia Board of Regents, Papp said Dooley’s name carried quite a bit of weight. And the creation of the program took Kennesaw State to a new level.
“Basketball coaches and baseball coaches aren't going to like me saying this, but football is really the big dog — pun intended — when it comes to athletic programs and universities,” Papp said. “KSU already had a regional presence, but football added to its national presence and visibility.”
In 2024, Kennesaw State will move to Conference USA and the upper-tier Football Bowl Subdivision, leaving the ASUN Conference, a move the university says will bring more exposure and revenue to the program.
Brian Bohannon, who has been the Owls' coach since the program's launch and also played football at Georgia while Dooley was the athletic director, said he was eternally grateful for the coach.
"I wouldn't be sitting here today. Kennesaw State football would not be here today if it wasn't for a guy by the name of Vince Dooley,” Bohannon said. “I don't know if you'll find a better man on the planet. Great coach, great person, great administrator. He was the guy that helped get this thing going and to even have football here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.