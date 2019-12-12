ACWORTH — Growing up in Carrollton, Beth Fountain has seen a high school football rivalry.
Carrollton and Central high schools, both of them in west-central Georgia, had a heated rivalry when Fountain attended the former. There was no love lost between the two schools’ student bodies.
“I just remember there’d be a lot of things said in passing,” she recalled. Often, those things were nasty. “You’d go to a game and people would yell things at each other.”
Things are a little friendlier in her corner of Cobb County, where she now lives.
A rivalry was formed in Cobb 11 years ago when Allatoona High School opened its doors only nine miles from Harrison High School. In Brookstone, where Fountain lives, the community was split right down the middle, with the people living on the north side of Burnt Hickory Road being zoned for Allatoona.
“It was one of those things where, OK, where’s the dividing line going to be,” said Michelle Davis, president of Harrison’s booster club and a “team mom” for the Harrison Hoyas. “It was a little weird to have your neighborhood split in two.”
Benji Morrell, the first athletic director at Allatoona and current principal at Pickett’s Mill Elementary School, said there has never been any bad blood between the teams or their communities since the split.
“We call it the Battle of Burnt Hickory Road or the Battle of Brookstone,” he said. “Do you know (the neighborhood) is split? Yes. But is it ugly? Absolutely not.”
“I don’t see anything but a fun, friendly rivalry,” said Fountain, whose son plays for Allatoona.
The rivalry will reach its apex Friday night when the two teams play each other for the Class AAAAAA state title. Harrison will be playing for the state title for the first time since losing to Parkview in the 2000 final, while Allatoona will be looking for a second state title after winning its first in 2015.
The game is at Georgia State Stadium at 8 p.m. Marietta, meanwhile, reached its first final in 52 years and will play Lowndes for the Class AAAAAAA championship Saturday at the same time and place. They will be broadcast on GPB.
Simon Kelley, whose son plays for Allatoona, estimated the neighborhood is split almost evenly, with slightly more than half zoned for Harrison.
Anyone who plays the front nine at Brookstone Golf and Country Club will play the first three holes in Harrison’s district and the other six in Allatoona’s.
There are few visual indications of the community’s split loyalties. The Chick-fil-A on Mars Hill Road had “Go Hoyas & MHS” on its marquee, but houses in the area are more likely to be decked out for the holidays, not the big game.
Parents, for the most part, hang out with their immediate neighbors rather than those on the other side of Burnt Hickory, they say. But their kids are a different matter.
Many of the students know each other from having gone to the same middle and elementary schools.
“They all become such great friends and then they have to split,” Fountain said. “I have boys from Harrison in my basement all the time.”
“They’re all friends, they all know each other, we all shop at the same Publix, the same Kroger,” Davis said. “You just kinda roll with it and cheer on whoever wins.”
The bond extends to their coaches.
“They hate to be playing against each other,” said Morrell, who attends the same Bible study as the two head coaches.
Whatever happens Friday night, Morrell said, everybody wins.
“It’s a celebration of our community, more than anything,” Morrell said. “Is it a rivalry? Sure, but at the end of the day, these kids all hang out with each other.”
That said, the stakes remain high.
According to Davis, the players have placed a wager on Friday’s game. Whoever wins gets “rights” to the Brookstone Waffle House on Mars Hill Road.
The Marietta Daily Journal was unable to confirm the existence of this wager. But if the teams have indeed put the Waffle House on the line, at least one person thinks it’s a good idea.
“Whoever gets in there first, they kind of take over,” Kelley said, laughing. “I don’t know how they’re going to make that stick, or if it’s legally binding, but it’s probably a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.