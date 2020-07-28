The Braves’ home opener is Wednesday and venues around The Battery Atlanta will offer a variety of viewing options for games while Truist Park remains closed to fans.
The Georgia Power Pavillion, which is outside the Omni Hotel, broadcasts Braves games on its large hanging screen. The pavilion offers plenty of viewing space on its outdoor green.
Sports & Social Atlanta, a sports bar located within Live! at the Battery, will provide some added fanfare to the experience of watching the local team at a sports bar.
“We have a 32-foot television screen that all of our fans are going to be able to watch the Braves on and cheer the team along,” said Scott Sadoff, Live! director of operations “We have a full-on light show that we do and we have smoke that comes out of our smoke machines. It’s a hosted event by our entertainer.”
The two-floor bar will air Braves games on the biggest screen in the Southeast, according to Sadoff.
The Tavern and PBR Atlanta, which are located within Live! at the Battery, will also provide live viewing options for Braves fans.
“We want our fans to be back into as somewhat normal as they can possibly feel, even if it’s just for a few hours while they’re watching the game,” Sadoff said. “We’re going to do everything we can from contests to great food and great cocktails, sign-ups for giveaways, that kind of stuff.”
Braves games can also be watched at the Terrapin Taproom, which is located directly outside of Truist’s Chop House Gate.
“We have an outside bar and lots of outside seating. We have a patio and we’re having seating on the patio,” Terrapin Taproom operations manager Randy Collins said.
Collins said the Terrapin Taproom was busy while the Braves were playing their opening series against the Mets in New York.
“The last three days that the Braves have been playing on the road we’ve been really really busy. We’ve had to turn tables and we’ve had to have people wait,” Collins said. “I’m expecting people to come out and just want to be around The Battery knowing the Braves are on the other side of the fence. I think it’s going to be very well attended.”
Many businesses in The Battery have added precautionary health measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Sports & Social has expanded its outdoor patio to accommodate more guests while allowing for CDC recommended social distancing. Outdoor options can also be found at The Terrapin Taproom, The Tavern and PBR Atlanta.
However, like many restaurants and bars during the coronavirus pandemic, Live! At the Battery will only be able to serve a limited number of guests. Sadoff said he still expects the building to fill to capacity very early on game nights.
Seating at the Terrapin Taproom is also currently limited, especially at the indoor bar, and there is no seating available at the Taproom’s outdoor bar.
Collins said the staff at the Taproom are no longer allowing guests to make use of standing room due to its new social distancing policies.
“What I expect on game day is to kind of have to hold people outside that are going to want to come in that are used to standing and watching the games,” Collins said.
The venues within the Battery have also added additional sanitation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are going to be very strict on that while keeping everyone at a proper distance while continuously having all our staff in the proper PPE and making sure that we have all the stuff around for guests that they need in hand sanitizer, disposable menus, disposable flatware and cutlery and plasticware for drinks,” Sadoff said.
Live! at the Battery and the Terrapin Taproom have both added sanitizer stations, and their staff will disinfect surfaces at an increased rate.
Guests should check updated operating hours before visiting, as some businesses have reduced the number of hours they are open each day.
Truist Park may not be hosting fans Wednesday, but shops and restaurants around The Battery are still preparing for plenty of people with team spirit.
“While people have been cooped up at home, I think they just want to get out,” Sadoff said. “They want to get out to an environment with an atmosphere where it’s going to be lively and energetic.”
