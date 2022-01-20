The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre and the Atlanta Lyric Theatre are reuniting for a weekend performance for the first time in nine years.
The Strand and the Lyric will present some of Hollywood's greatest songs to appear on the silver screen in Songs of Cinema the last weekend of the month. The show will feature movie musical favorites from every generation, performed live by a dynamic cast of singers, dancers and musicians.
"It’s like a shooting star... magical for the moment," Strand General Manager Andy Gaines said. "All the people that (will see) it, it’s going to be in their heart forever more."
The production is all thanks to the creative minds behind the organizations — Gaines and Atlanta Lyric Artistic Director Mary Nye Bennett.
"Andy and I have wanted to work together since the first time we met," Bennett said. "When we met, our personalities immediately clicked. This is the first time our calendars have been clear to make it everything we really wanted it to be."
Gaines said he's been looking forward to this for years since meeting Bennett. The Atlanta Lyric, which called the Strand home for five years, left the theater in 2013 due to scheduling and space conflicts, according to Gaines.
"The set is going to be phenomenal," Gaines said. "You’re going to get to hear all the songs of cinema throughout time. This is a one-weekend-only show. You’ve got one shot seeing this."
Bennett said the show will feature fan-favorite songs from Hollywood, such as "Mrs. Robinson," and "Eye of the Tiger," as well as music from "The Bodyguard" and "The Greatest Showman." The show is designed for audiences to participate, through singing or clapping along, she said.
"It’s going to be a really high energy," Bennett said.
Despite the surge in COVID-19 omicron cases, Bennett said the cast of the show has been spared from illness and gone the extra mile to stay safe. Actors have been wearing masks during rehearsals and avoiding going out aside from practice.
"I think being prepared and setting an expectation of how we handle ourselves outside of rehearsals... it’s the same thing we would tell audiences," Bennett said. "You should follow those things so that we can have a safe, live experience. We want to do it safely, the best we can."
Gaines said the Strand would continue to follow CDC guidelines and encourage patrons to wear masks and wash their hands. He said he looks forward to kicking off this big event in quarter one of the year.
"This is kind of a celebration," Gaines said. "All that comes with having a show. This is a celebration to do something again together... Sit back and watch an amazing show, you’re going to be flying high by the time you leave."
The Strand and the Lyric will perform three shows of Songs in Cinema; January 28 at 8 p.m.; January 29 at 8 p.m.; and January 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the Songs of Cinema are available at earlsmithstrand.org.
