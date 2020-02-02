Be sure to “bare” witness to this special upcoming art show.
Opening night for the 12th annual Nude & Figure Show is Friday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. at dk Gallery (25 West Park Square, Marietta, 30060 on the historic Marietta Square). The romantic evening will feature both contemporary and classical figurative works.
“This is our most highly-anticipated show of the year and our most well-attended. It is a group show of dk Gallery painters and sculptors. Both of the sculptors are bronze artists. You will see a beautiful array of classical nudes and figurative arts in a variety of styles among many gallery goers celebrating the love month of Valentine’s,” said Donna Krueger, dk Gallery owner.
The show will feature the works of Brooke Shaden, Catie Radney, Claire Dunaway Cyr, Connie Karleta Sales, Holly Irwin, Jeff Surace, Jennifer Gibbs, Kevin Chambers, Lars Finderup, Lynthia Edwards, Nancy Sanders, Shellie Crisp and Suzy Schultz.
“There is just excitement because it’s the love month. People like seeing an array of emotions that the figure can evoke from physical strength and beauty,” Krueger said.
Live music will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. by Cantos y Cuentos, with Tracy Woodard on violin and accompanied by a cellist.
The show is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. “It’s become an anticipated date night and a happy Valentine’s celebration. We’ll have roses and chocolates. It’s become a tradition for us and our gallery goers and collectors,” Krueger said.
The show is about art and its effect on community.
“The show is a time to come out and be in community where the arts are celebrated. It takes you away from the every day happenings into a place of beauty and joy and happiness. It transcends everyday. When you come into the gallery, the art takes center stage. It gives you time to think about other things—about emotions that you might not feel in your everyday walk. Coming into an art filled environment just lifts spirits,” Krueger said.
The show will take place during the Marietta Square Art Walk, which is now year round. Five galleries on the Square will participate, along with artists on the sidewalks.
“Where else can you go in Atlanta where you can park, dine at some of the finest restaurants in Atlanta, stroll brick side walks, go in and out of galleries and boutiques in a beautiful setting? It’s a special place. It’s special. You can’t find that everywhere,” Krueger said.
The show will run through Feb. 29. To learn more, visit dkgallery.us.
