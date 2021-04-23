A 0.9 acre, county-owned property in west Cobb has become a sore spot between the Cobb Board of Commissioners and its junior body, the Cobb Planning Commission.
On April 6, the five-member, board-appointed Planning Commission elected to table for one month a request from the Board of Commissioners to rezone the property so that it might be sold.
All four county commissioners, with west Cobb’s Keli Gambrill leading the charge, invoked a county code section this week to overrule that decision. The board's move sparked dismay from Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who worried it would needlessly drive a wedge between the two bodies. Her colleagues, however, proceeded with a rare open rebuke of the Planning Commission, which will now be forced to vote on the measure at its next meeting.
Formerly the site of Cobb Fire Station 18, 1660 Mars Hill Road sits vacant between a new fire station, completed in 2018, and the Kroger shopping center at Mars Hill’s intersection with Stilesboro Road.
The property is currently zoned such that its owner can only build one single-family home there. Commissioners agreed at a Feb. 9 meeting to begin the process of rezoning the land for “limited retail commercial." Also known as “LRC,” the restrictive category allows for some commercial uses, but bans other, busier stores such as auto repair shops or fast-food restaurants.
Planning Commission Chairman Galt Porter took exception to this recommendation.
“In the last eight years, John, how many times has staff made a recommendation for LRC?” Porter asked of Zoning Division Manager John Pederson on April 6.
“Very few times,” Pederson replied.
“I can’t remember one. I can’t remember staff ever bringing that. There may have been one, but I can’t remember one,” said Porter.
His first point was that the more restrictive category—as opposed to “neighborhood retail commercial,” which would allow a wider variety of uses—will make the property less valuable, and force the county to sell it at a lower price.
Pederson and Commissioners Gambrill and Monique Sheffield have argued the sale price is irrelevant. Both the Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners are guided by five rules (the “Steinberg criteria”) outlining the factors to be considered for a zoning ruling. The outcome of the ruling on a property’s price is not among those.
Criteria aside, Porter says, he has a responsibility to ensure the county is appropriately managing its land.
“Generally, we don’t (consider price), because generally, that doesn't affect the health, safety or welfare of the citizens of Cobb County,” he told the MDJ. “When it's Cobb County property, it does affect the welfare of Cobb County.”
Porter raised another issue during the Planning Commission meeting: the LRC designation is the product of Gambrill’s desire to “kill development in that area.”
Gambrill rejected that accusation.
“When I was with PLAN (People Looking After Neighborhoods) for 13 years prior to coming into office, we were about upholding the future land use plan. So it was never about killing development, it was ensuring the right development went in,” she said.
The commissioner also denied the proposed zoning was her idea alone. While she certainly had input, Gambrill said she worked with zoning staff and the county's property advisory commission (a body which advises the Board of Commissioners on land use matters) to reach the LRC designation, which she said would be an appropriate step down from the commercial zoning of the adjacent Kroger.
Gambrill's Planning Commission appointee, Fred Beloin, said at the April 6 meeting he agreed the request was reasonable. County records show the neighboring properties are zoned for residential use, neighborhood retail commercial, and low-rise offices, among others. No properties in the commercial district centering around the Mars Hill-Stilesboro intersection are currently zoned for LRC.
Porter’s allegation calls up comments from state Reps. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, and Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, whose proposed city of Lost Mountain stems, in part, from a desire to curb density and development in the county’s western expanses.
“There’s been candidates campaigning countywide that have clearly said, ‘my campaign’s based on more industrial in west Cobb, higher-density development, ... (a) countywide transit focus,’” Setzler told the MDJ in March. “It’s absolutely within someone’s right to have that vision. Is that the vision for west Cobb? We believe the answer is no.”
Ehrhart went on to raise concerns that the present Board of Commissioners’ goals for the area departs from their own. Asked what she made of the west Cobb density concerns, Cupid said they didn't surprise her.
"My perception has always been that west Cobb has always desired to have less density than the rest of the county," Cupid said. "And this is nothing new."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.