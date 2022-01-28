MARIETTA — It started out as a vacation.
Dan Flynn was 21 years old, living in Long Island, New York, where he grew up. A friend, recently discharged from the military, wanted to go to Miami to test for a police officer job, but didn’t have the money to travel.
Flynn had a sister living in Miami they could stay with; it was “cold and miserable” in New York. Why not tag along with the friend and make a trip out of it?
Tag along he did. When they arrived at the Miami-Dade County Police Department, Flynn was informed he’d have to kill two hours while his friend tested. He rolled his eyes, prompting the secretary to tell Flynn that he could take it, too, if only to have something to do.
The friend failed. Flynn passed. They went home, and Flynn got an offer.
“Figured I’d go down and try it for a few months and see how I liked it,” Flynn said in an interview in his office this week. “Florida was nice, and it turned into a 48-year career.”
Friday was Flynn’s last day as chief of the Marietta Police Department, which he has helmed for 15 years. The law enforcement veteran has “retired” twice before — first after 27 years on the Miami-Dade County force, where he rose to the rank of major, then again after six years as police chief in Savannah, where he oversaw the merging of the Savannah and Chatham County police departments.
Vice City veteran
Flynn spent the majority of his career in the Miami-Dade Police Department, working there throughout the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. The county department, one of the country’s largest, is often simply called Metro-Dade or Metro, being separate from the city of Miami Police Department.
The MDJ asked Flynn if he had some stories to share about his time in Miami, a city which became infamous for its drug trafficking and inspired TV shows and movies about its cops and criminals.
“How many hours do you have?” he responded.
Fellow officers, such as MPD spokesman Chuck McPhilamy, have heard many of those stories over the years. McPhilamy has implored his boss to write a book chronicling his experiences.
“He’s a special guy … he’s got a great memory,” said Denise Flynn, the chief’s wife. “He remembers things way, way back, he remembers names, he remembers dates. You know, all that stuff.”
Denise Flynn herself is a retired law enforcement officer. She first met the chief in the late 1980s, when she was a crime analyst for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida’s equivalent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
At the time, she was working on a statewide task force looking at organized crime in the garbage hauling industry. Dan Flynn was a lieutenant then, and part of the task force.
Denise Flynn, who later became a FDLE special agent, remembers being in the police academy in Tallahassee while she worked as an analyst. She mentioned it to Flynn, who asked her what she was studying — constitutional law.
“And the next thing I know, I get a big packet of stuff in the mail on constitutional law,” Denise Flynn said. “And I ended up being top of my class because he sent me all this extra stuff.”
The two lost contact before getting in touch around 2006. They married shortly after Flynn moved to Marietta.
In 1990, Flynn was responsible for assembling a 200-member tactical narcotics team to tackle the growing crack cocaine crisis in Miami. As described in a 1991 issue of The NarcOfficer magazine, the team was “designed to reclaim areas of the County where cycles of drug dealing flourish.” Operations included working with community and citizens groups, undercover intelligence, sweeps and stings, clearing structures where selling and buying occurs, educating residents and increasing neighborhood patrols.
“It was just constant, constant action … When I tell the stories around here, sometimes the people, they look at me, like … they think I’m watching too much TV, or have embellished stories over the years,” Flynn said. “And then I very often tell people, ‘Look, you can find this on the news, if you want to hear about this story.”
Before assembling the tactical narcotics team, Flynn had been commander of police in Miami’s predominately Black Liberty City neighborhood. A Miami Herald profile of Flynn from that time outlines his efforts to reduce drug-related crime in the area, a once-prosperous working class neighborhood that had become plagued by violent crime.
“His knowledge of the area, relationship with its leaders and reputation for fairness allows him to enjoy a respect rarely found for a white officer in a black neighborhood,” the story’s author wrote.
In 1993, the Miami Times, the region’s leading Black newspaper, ran a feature on “Jammin’ With the Man,” a series of 10 hip hop concerts sponsored by the Metro PD, and a brainchild of Flynn’s.
Using $50,000 seized by police in drug busts, the cops put on the concerts after polling young Black men in the neighborhood and finding that they looked up to rappers and DJs.
During the shows, officers wandered through the crowd, giving raffle tickets to attendees if they would speak with them about police-community relations.
“The concerts, the first of which drew nearly 5,000 spectators in March, are aimed at getting police and young black males to rid themselves of the mutual mistrust and suspicion that have historically characterized relations between the two groups, particularly in Miami, where police shootings of blacks have several times resulted in violent civil unrest in the past decade,” the article reads.
As a police major in Miami, Flynn at one point commanded 250 officers and supervised an area with a population of 150,000. Flynn remarks that he had more responsibility then than he ever did in Savannah or Marietta.
“He came from much bigger departments than Marietta,” said MPD Deputy Chief Marty Ferrell, who will take over as interim chief during the search for Flynn’s successor. “And he had a wealth of knowledge.”
One instance that illustrates the breadth of Flynn’s career came when he was interviewing an applicant as MPD chief. It turned out the applicant’s grandfather was a police sergeant in Miami who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Flynn responded to the incident and arrested the shooter.
“I’m thinking, now here’s the grandson who wasn’t even alive when that happened. But it relates to the drug culture in Miami. It was that crazy,” Flynn said.
In his last five years in Miami, Flynn was commander of special operations — 14 units that included aviation (police planes and helicopters), marine patrol (police boats), SWAT teams, motorcycle units and the bomb disposal unit. It also included special events, which led to Flynn overseeing security for events such as the Super Bowl and World Series.
It was around that time that Flynn was approached about applying for the job of Toledo, Ohio, police chief. He didn’t get it, but started to think he could be a chief one day. Eventually, it led to the Savannah gig.
In Savannah, Flynn felt “like a fireman,” dealing with constant problems: issues with the mayor or the media, personnel issues, budget problems. Nevertheless, Flynn oversaw the merging of two departments, created a much lauded diversion program called Savannah Impact, and brought the city’s murder rate down.
“They had a high crime rate, they had a lot of homicides,” said Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton. “And he got in, and he reduced all of that … a lot of the programs he put in place really drove crime down in Savannah.”
‘A God thing’
After retiring from Savannah, Flynn began consulting. Serving as a chief had taken a lot out of him, he said. At a conference, however, a colleague told him about the Marietta job, and told him he’d be the perfect fit. Flynn applied “almost on a whim.”
“During the interview process, everything I’d heard about his background, all were shown in his interviews,” said Bruton, who hired Flynn. “And he really stood out as a person that looked like they could do a lot of great things for the city.”
Bruton said Flynn had elevated MPD to another level in his tenure, citing a continued, steady drop in crime. That trend has continued the past two years, unlike in many Georgia cities.
“And we’re full, as far as employment in the police department, which hardly anybody around us can say,” Bruton added.
On a more personal level, “I’ll be forever grateful to him for seeing that potential in me and giving me the opportunity to become a deputy chief,” Ferrell said.
Deputy Chief Ferrell, who’s known Flynn since he became chief in Marietta, said Flynn was always open-minded, encouraging junior officers to come to him with new ideas. Over the years, Flynn has implemented new training, created a cyber team, been successful in recruiting and upgraded the department’s weapons.
Bruton said the city will advertise for the new chief position in the coming months. They’ll be looking for someone to continue Flynn’s successes, he said, while acknowledging the new chief will bring new ideas and “put their own spin on it.”
Ferrell said he has big shoes to fill as interim chief. Both he and Bruton will miss working with the chief.
“We’re more than work coworkers,” Bruton said. “I mean, we’re friends. And that’s developed from the first time I met him. He’s just a wonderful gentleman, a wonderful person, has policing in his blood. I think, you know, 24/7 he’s thinking about what can we do to better protect our community.”
Flynn hasn’t felt like a fireman in Marietta. He feels he’s been able to implement the things he wanted to with the support of the community and City Council. The chief spoke repeatedly about the city having something special. There was a feeling that drew him here when he took the job, “a God thing,” he said.
“Yeah, we’ve handled some difficult things. But by and large, this community supports its police department, they work with us,” Flynn said.
As for the chief’s plans, he’s going to decompress for a bit, after nearly half a century spent “in the trenches.” He’ll stay in Marietta and plans to be engaged in the community, though will probably spend more time at his cabin at Carter’s Lake in north Georgia. He’ll also do some traveling with his wife. The chief has two adult children who live in Decatur.
There might be some consulting work in the future. Already, Flynn’s had “interesting job offers.” But he’s had enough 40-hour work weeks.
“It feels strange,” Flynn said. “But you kind of know when it’s time to hang it up. And that time has come.”
