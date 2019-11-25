EDITOR'S NOTE: Cobb Community Foundation recently celebrated a nationwide spotlight on what they described as the increasingly important role community foundations play in addressing the issues facing local communities. Here is one of their stories (Part 2 of a 5-part series):
When Richard Brian started Liberty Furniture in 1992, his vision was a company that would thrive on the values of hard work, fairness and integrity. What began as seven people in a small section of a warehouse in west Atlanta is now widely recognized as one of the premiere leaders in manufacturing and delivering quality furniture at exceptional value. Despite its success, Liberty Furniture has remained a strong, family-oriented business that has never compromised its standards of dedicated customer service, relentless pursuit of quality, and devotion to enriching the lives of their employees, their customers, and the community.
As 2018 came to a close, Liberty formalized that commitment to the community and established the Liberty Furniture Charity Fund with Cobb Community Foundation. “Supporting the communities that have supported us and our employees is something that we have done since day one,” says Jason Brian, president and CEO of Liberty Furniture Industries. “We want to be sure that we’re investing our charitable dollars where they can really make a difference, and Cobb Community Foundation can help us do that.”
“We thought we would have to create a foundation, but Mike (Mike Pompilio of Moore Colson and CPA for Liberty) told us there was an easier, more cost-effective way for us to set aside what we can to ultimately give to causes that are important to our owners, our employees, even our customers.” Brian continues, “I’ve learned in this process that there are a number of organizations who can do this for us, but we really like that Cobb Community Foundation is local. They are experts on the needs in Cobb and surrounding areas, where most of our employees live, and know the non-profits meeting those needs. They are also focused on working with us to identify organizations outside of Cobb, even international organizations, that we would be interested in supporting.”
Shari Martin, president and CEO, couldn’t be more excited to be working with Liberty. “Giving back is in this company’s DNA,” she says. “With their charitable fund, they will be able to be much more strategic and even more purposeful in their giving than they’ve been in the past.”
Founded by a group of Cobb business leaders who recognized the community’s need for a vehicle to invest in its future in late 1993, Cobb Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that is passionate about inspiring charitable giving, building resources for the future and connecting donors who care with causes that matter. To learn more, email CCFTeam@cobbfoundation.org or visit www.cobbfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.