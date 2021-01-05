MARIETTA — Kids in the carpool line at Hickory Hills Elementary School Tuesday morning gathered their belongings, some of them bringing gifts for their teachers from the winter break, pulled their masks on and walked into school.
Tuesday was the first day of the spring semester for Marietta City Schools, and the first day back in the classroom for students who chose in-person learning. Some Hickory Hills students were more excited than others; some greeted their teachers at the door and hurried into the building; at least one girl paused in her car before slowly putting on her mask, picking up her backpack and walking in.
“I am so happy to see you this morning,” teacher Jodie Waldron told her class of first graders. “I’m happy to see your faces, even with your masks on. I can see you’re being responsible.”
At Hickory Hills, like all Marietta schools, students are required to wear masks during class, and their desks are separated by clear partitions to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Teachers reminded their students Tuesday to keep their masks on and wash their hands.
District spokesperson Jen Brock said the district expected the numbers of families who chose in-person vs. remote learning were similar to the fall. Exact figures were not immediately available.
Principal Kristen Beaudin said the school had “a very smooth transition” starting the new semester.
“Our families have been wonderful,” she said, also crediting the district with relaying expectations to parents. “We’ve had no issues.”
The Cobb County School District will see students who chose face-to-face learning return to the classroom Thursday, after a virtual day Wednesday. Both school districts have not changed plans for in-person instruction despite a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, in Cobb and throughout the state. Some Georgia school districts are starting the semester virtually, including Henry County, where a teacher has died of COVID-19, and Long County and Ware County. In Cobb, Patrick Key, an art teacher at Hendricks Elementary School, died of complications from the virus on Christmas Day.
Misty Davis, the president of Hickory Hills’ Parent Teacher Association, said her two daughters were thrilled to be going back to school in-person.
Davis said her daughter Penny, who is in third grade, said, “I cannot wait to see Ms. Wilson,” her teacher.
“I’m so thankful that our district is going back to school, and I just love that my daughter is so excited to go back and see her teacher. I just think that’s such a sweet thing,” she said. “There are other things she could have said, like my friends and all that stuff, but she was so excited to see her teacher.”
Davis said she is grateful for the option for her children to go to school face-to-face, and for teachers who have brought some normalcy to their lives.
“Right now, and I think forever, I will be truly grateful that our teachers, staff and superintendent, everyone in the district, have done everything they can to try to keep our students in school. Our family, we have taken this very seriously, we wear our masks everywhere we go. This has been hard on our family and it’s been hard on a lot of families, so we do take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. But I’m so grateful for what our school district has done,” she said. “I’m thankful that our family had the option to stay face-to-face and I love it, and other families have the option to stay virtual if they want to.”
Marietta Board of Education Chair Allison Gruehn agreed, and gave the option to both of her children at Marietta High School - one stayed home after having to quarantine before the winter break, and the other returned to school. She pointed to the district's mask mandate for students and staff, desk partitions, enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buildings, and fewer students in the building, and the district's partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and contact tracing as part of the district's effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"I feel like if we follow all of our safety protocols, we’re doing as much as we can to mitigate the risks," she said.
She added that places outside of schools are seeing more of the virus' spread, as people are gathering more socially.
"I feel strongly that there’s other parts of the community where the spreading is occurring more frequently, and that there are other areas of our community that we should focus on either trying to slow the spread or cutting down on certain activities, that in my opinion are less critical than face-to-face learning," Gruehn said. "There’s some indoor activities people are participating in where they may or may not be wearing masks. I feel like they’re things I would consider optional...I feel like most people are going about their daily lives without as much caution as perhaps we had in the spring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.