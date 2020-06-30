With the support of a local supermarket, a trio of Marietta-raised siblings delivered four carloads of care packages with essential goods to disadvantaged military veterans this week.
Mark Maloney, the founder and co-chair of Cobb Thanks You For Your Service, organized the care package deliveries. He reached out to several grocery stores, and eventually partnered with the Acworth Ingles to provide food and cleaning products to local veterans. Maloney, who spent 12 years in the Army and served in Vietnam, said it was easy to work with the Ingles on Cherokee Street.
“I just called,” Maloney said. “I discovered that Ingles was very veteran friendly, and deliberately so.”
Maloney said Ingles was receptive and enthusiastic from their very first conversation. Darlene Geer, who manages the Acworth store, said the decision to support Maloney was an easy one.
“As soon as he asked, I said, ‘Of course we can help,’” Geer said. “All he had to do was call."
Geer and the Ingles staff assembled 100 care packages in Chiquita banana boxes. Each box held two loaves of bread, strawberry jelly, canned tuna and chicken, fresh fruit, paper towels, toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Geer said this was the first time she has worked on a care package project for veterans like this, and she hopes to take on similar projects “every opportunity we can get” in the future.
Tuesday morning, Maloney and his two sisters — Tina Maloney O’Shea and Beth Brooks Sappington — drove to Ingles to pick up the care packages. They labeled each box with a sticker reading “Cobb Thanks You For Your Service.” From Ingles, Maloney, his sisters and a group of Ingles staffers took off to deliver the packages to veterans. Their first stop was the MUST Ministries Permanent Supportive Housing program on Austell Road in Marietta.
Jan Apo, a retired colonel who spent 31 years in the Army, is the director for the MUST program. She accepted the care packages for the veterans.
“We have 23 single veterans and then two families,” Apo said. “This is incredible. Between people being scared to go into stores, and then a lot of our guys don’t have income, this is a huge lifesaver.”
The Permanent Supportive Housing program offers assistance to individuals who are chronically homeless and live with either physical or mental disabilities, according to MUST Ministries.
The trio of siblings made three additional stops, dropping off care packages at Zion Keepers in Marietta, Veterans Court in Marietta and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2681 in Marietta.
Maloney said the decision to establish Cobb Thanks You For Your Service was inspired by his family’s military history.
“The veterans component was sort of a special thing for me because I’m a veteran, my dad’s a veteran,” Maloney said.
Maloney co-chairs the group with Mary Ansley Southerland, of Marietta. Southerland and Maloney contributed donations to pay for some of Tuesday's care packages, he said.
The organization has previously worked to support local veterans in hospice care, and it holds an annual fundraiser event on Veterans Day weekend at the Marietta Country Club.
“This is nothing more than just helping people that are local,” Maloney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.