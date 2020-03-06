Cobb authorities have jailed a seventh suspect in a violent armed robbery case, who joins his six alleged co-defendants in custody, each facing a dozen charges without bond, records show.
Joseph Michael Rodriguez, 18, of Dallas, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around 3 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Paulding County jail and was booked into the Cobb jail, per his jail record.
Police said Rodriguez was among a group of people who went to a Kennesaw apartment complex and robbed another group of people at gunpoint on Jan. 26. Several of the victims were reportedly beaten, one so badly authorities said she could have died.
The armed robbery occurred around midnight at an apartment in the U Club on Frey complex on Frey Road in Kennesaw, per warrants.
Investigators said one male victim was reaching into his pants pocket when he was accosted by the group of robbers, one of which pulled out a pistol. The victim was beaten and his phone stolen.
Another male victim almost had his cellphone stolen and was beaten by the robbers, police said, adding that a female victim was repeatedly struck in the head and neck by the suspects.
“Due to the amount of assailants, kicks, and punches to the head and neck area of said victim, it could have reasonably killed her,” warrants state.
There were seven other victims who were afraid they too would be violently injured, police said, “due to the amount of associates taking part in assaulting multiple victims and one assailant producing a firearm.”
Suspects were identified from footage of the incident captured on witness phones as well as social media, prior encounters with law enforcement and witness statements, warrants state.
Madalyn Nicole Hooker, 17, of Woodstock; Bryce Dowell, 17, of Hiram; and Dameyon Heck, 18, of Woodstock; were arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 14 and 15 and booked into the Cobb jail, records show.
Similarly, Dallas residents Zavian Jermaine Stevenson, 17; Qwantrell Jarell Evans, 19; and Qwantavis Jeffery Lamar Evans, 21; were apprehended by Cobb sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 26 and 27 and booked into the Cobb jail.
None of the seven suspects are eligible for bond, each facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob, one felony count of aggravated assault with intent to murder, two felony counts of armed robbery, and seven misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
