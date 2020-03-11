Those in Cobb County anxious to be tested for the new coronavirus must be seriously ill to receive a test, as the state continues to impose guidelines on who is eligible.
The COVID-19 virus, believed to have infected seven Cobb residents to date, is only being tested by order of health professionals in severe cases at the moment.
Dr. Kate Koplan, chief quality officer at Kaiser Permanente, spoke to the MDJ on Wednesday about testing for COVID-19 in Georgia at present.
“The reality is that it’s still pretty hard to get a test,” Koplan said. “There are still limitations from the state health department to get the test and limitations about commercial partners offering the test. Some of those guidelines will only look at emergency room-level cases or hospitalizations. It’s very limited.”
A Kennesaw resident who is currently sick at home with moderate to severe flu-like symptoms shared his failed attempt to get a COVID-19 test with the MDJ on Wednesday.
The man, who asked not to be publicly identified, said he went to the Wellstar Acworth Health Park on Sunday and was prescribed an antibiotic. But after no improvement in his condition, and on advice from his concerned family, he called the health park Tuesday to request a COVID-19 test and was told that wasn’t possible.
“They said 100% I did not need the test and in any case, they didn’t have any tests,” the Kennesaw man said.
Wellstar, the largest health provider in Cobb, did not answer the MDJ’s questions Wednesday in respect of testing, offering a short general statement instead.
“The governor’s office will be sharing a statement to address the questions you’ve outlined,” a Wellstar spokesperson told the MDJ. “Wellstar team members are working around the clock to meet the needs of the public’s health, and adjusting to COVID-19 which was just declared a global pandemic.”
As of the latest update from Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health, one Cobb County resident is confirmed to have the new coronavirus and six other Cobb residents are presumed to have it. Those six people are awaiting definitive test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“COVID-19 is still pretty rare,” Koplan said. “But also we haven’t done that much lab testing so we just might not know.”
She said coronavirus testing is only really being done at the moment on those who have serious symptoms, such as people who can’t breathe properly and end up hospitalized, or elderly people with severe symptoms as well as underlying health issues.
“Even if one would be able to get the test, the turnaround for results would be four to seven days right now,” Koplan said.
She is leading Kaiser Permanente’s “Georgia Coronavirus Command Center” and expects the limitations around testing to be relaxed in coming weeks.
Meantime, Kaiser Permanente and other health care providers are following the guidance of the state health department, “which basically recommends pretty strict screening criteria to obtain the test,” Koplan said.
Her advice to those who are sick, or worried about what to do if they get sick, is as follows:
♦ Those who have mild to moderate cold or flu-like symptoms, such as a mild fever, sore throat or cough, are encouraged to stay home and rest, drink plenty of water, eat nutritious food and avoid being around others. They should call their health care provider or doctor to see if a clinic visit is warranted. In most cases, over-the-counter medication to relieve symptoms, such as ibuprofen and Robitussin or Mucinex, should be adequate. “There’s very little prescription medication that helps in those cases,” Koplan said.
♦ People with more moderate to severe symptoms, such as a fever over 100 degrees or shortness of breath, should also call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital, to give staff fair warning and minimize the risk of illness spreading, health officials advise. If visiting a doctor, patients are unlikely to be prescribed antibiotics for flu-like symptoms, Koplan said, as these typically aren’t effective. A prescription medication called Tamiflu is available for influenza, but won’t help people with COVID-19.
♦ Those who are seriously sick, perhaps experiencing dizziness, chest pains and difficulty breathing, and are known to have been exposed to the virus, or who have traveled to areas where it’s widespread, could be flagged for a COVID-19 test, Koplan said. They should go to the emergency room. Elderly patients, especially those with a history of respiratory illness or other health issues are more likely to have tests ordered than younger patients. Similarly, those with weak immune systems are more vulnerable and more likely to be tested.
“There’s lots of media interest in lab testing, but from a provider point of view we are a little bit less interested in everyone getting a test than in routine management of people’s symptoms,” Koplan said.
