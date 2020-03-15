MARIETTA — In an effortto bolster its of people who think they may be affected by the new coronavirus, Wellstar has set up tents on the grounds of its Kennestone Hospital Sunday.
Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Sunday afternoon, several blue tents sat in the shadow of Kennestone Hospital, just off the intersection of Whitcher and Campbell Hill streets and beside the hospital’s emergency room entrance.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, told the MDJ that a "surge hospital" would be set up Sunday near the hospital by members of the Medical Reserve Corps. The MRC is a national network of volunteers that “supplement existing emergency and public health resources,” according to the state Department of Public Health’s website.
In a statement Sunday night, however, Wellstar said the tents "are not part of the surge hospital Senator Kirkpatrick is working on in partnership with members of the Medical Reserve Corps" and directed any questions concerning such to her office.
“I don’t know that it’s related (to the coronavirus) but I wouldn’t be surprised,” state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, when told of the tents. Cooper is a registered nurse and member of Kemp’s state coronavirus task force. “Almost always during flu season we see an influx (of patients), and depending on how bad a flu season it is, sometimes we see patients just out in the hall or the emergency room when there are no beds available right away. I think Wellstar has been running full already ... and that’s how it is around our state.”
Cooper said the potential for overcrowding of hospitals was yet another reason to get the flu shot. Though it might not protect against the new coronavirus, it will open up hospital beds that would have otherwise been filled by people suffering from the flu.
