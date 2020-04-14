Cobb & Douglas Public Health has expanded the list of those who qualify for its free coronavirus tests at Jim Miller Park, Cobb County announced Monday night.
Those who now qualify for tests fall into three categories: hospitalized patients, certain people showing symptoms of the virus and certain people who do not.
Those with symptoms who qualify include:
- Healthcare workers, first responders and other critical infrastructure workers
- Persons residing in long-term care facilities or other group residential settings
- Persons 65 years of age and older
- Patients with underlying medical conditions
- Household members or caregivers of any of the groups above
- Persons with close contact with a known COVID-19 case
Those who do not have symptoms who qualify will be tested as capacity allows. They include:
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
The tests are by appointment only. Those who want to know whether they qualify for testing should call their healthcare provider, a provider at a federally qualified healthcare center or the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Call Center at 770-514-2300.
Capacity at the site has been limited. Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said April 1 only 50 tests per day were being conducted at the site.
The testing is free, and the county's website noted that results are now coming in faster, although it did not specify how long people would likely have to wait to know whether they have been infected.
In an interview with the MDJ in March, County Chairman Mike Boyce said some people had to wait 10 days for their results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.