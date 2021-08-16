080321_MDJ_Marietta3.JPG
Heather Pudvin, office clerk at West Side Elementary School, welcomes students as they hop off the bus and head into the school on the first day of the new school year, Aug. 3, 2021.

Georgia Milestone scores for the 2020-21 school year have been released, and both the Cobb and Marietta school districts made their announcement with a major caveat: participation was way down.

Milestones are typically the state’s method of measuring how well Georgia students have mastered subjects such as language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.

Elementary and middle school students are given the tests at the end of the school year. Georgia’s high schoolers are given end-of-course assessments in core subjects.

The Georgia Department of Education's reduction of Georgia Milestone scores' weight on students' final grades meant many students elected not to take the statewide test.

Milestones were not administered at all in 2020, and the low participation in 2021 has prompted questions of the accuracy of the testing data, as well as fear of year-to-year comparisons from school districts.

Still, the score releases seem to show the loss of ground feared by many education leaders after a year of virtual learning and more than a year in a pandemic.

Cobb County Schools 

In Cobb Schools, about 68% of students in grades 3-8, as well as end-of-course grades, took one or more Milestones tests during the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release from the district.

In the years before the pandemic, that number was more than 95% for the same grades. 

Marietta City Schools

In Marietta, district officials have also reported "significantly reduced participation rates" on the spring 2021 Milestones. For some end-of-course tests, the district said participation was as low as 8%.

Marietta Schools officials say that can be attributed to the reduction in test weight, as well as in-person administration of Milestones and "multiple shifts between virtual and in-person instruction."

