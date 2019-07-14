The sweet sounds of old time religion are echoing from Marietta Campground, just as they have for the last 182 years.
The campsite, which you can reach by turning onto the gravel driveway off busy Roswell Road in east Cobb, is hosting its 182nd Campmeeting, a tent revival that dates back to before the Civil War.
This year’s event started Friday and runs through Sunday, July 21, with morning and evening services as well as other traditional events like a watermelon cutting and ice cream social.
The campground is ringed by 23 cabins that worshippers still refer to as tents, and at the center is a handmade tabernacle known as the Arbor.
That’s where you’ll find the worshippers singing out of their red hymn books and fanning themselves with paper fans against the July heat.
Music Director Barry Lancaster said the Arbor has survived Sherman’s march to Atlanta as well as every major storm that’s come through since.
“They try to keep it pretty much the same as it was,” he said. “They’ve had to add some new boards here and there, and part of the roof came off in the last storm that came through here, but yeah, it’s withstood a lot. … As far as how the services are done, we try to keep it pretty traditional, how they used to do it back in the day with the same music, organ, piano, singing the same traditional hymns. … They haven’t lost their meaning or their message. They’re still as relevant as they were back then.”
Many campgoers say those hymns are their favorite part, and Lancaster said music has been a vital part of the services since the beginning.
“Music prepares the heart to hear the message,” he said. “It really does. A lot of people worship through music, and it prepares their hearts to hear the word of God, so that’s why we usually do the majority of the music and everything right before the minister preaches. That way, everybody is in the right frame of mind and heart to hear the message.”
Ashley Briant, a worshipper from Woodstock, said she has been coming for the past three years and loves that her kids can be a part of a wholesome tradition that dates back nearly two centuries.
“It’s been awesome to experience it and see everything, and we really enjoy it,” she said.
Though originally Methodist-affiliated, the Marietta Campmeeting services are nondenominational and open to all and feature preachers and musicians from several area churches.
The event is held at 2300 Roswell Road, not far from Sewell Mill Road and across the street from East Cobb United Methodist Church.
For more information and a schedule, visit www.mariettacampmeeting.org.
