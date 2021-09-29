MARIETTA — A public hearing at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting saw disputes over the future of zoning, development, and density in Cobb County come to a simmer.
The disagreement started with a few comments from Vinings resident Ron Sifen, who questioned the county’s plans to enlist a contractor to assemble a unified development code — a policy document intended to bring various county land use regulations into mutual harmony.
Local governments around the country have put together unified codes in an effort to clean up decades-old laws which may be out of date or conflicting. Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said Cobb’s reasoning is much the same.
“As you know, and as I’ve shared in the past, the Cobb County zoning code dates back about 50 years at this point … we have conducted a number of amendments on the code, several Band-Aids,” Guinn said.
“What we’re proposing now is, at this point, given that it’s been about 50 years, to take a fresh look at our codes. We’re not saying let’s scrap the whole thing, let’s throw it out, let’s change the trajectory of development in Cobb County. But let’s look at it and make sure that what we have is fitting for the direction Cobb County is headed,” Guinn added, noting several of the county’s zoning district designations are now “obsolete.”
Cobb’s Community Development department, however, didn’t respond to a request from the MDJ Wednesday to specify what conflicts currently exist, or which sections are obsolete.
‘Urban, suburban, and rural’Sifen, however, said there was nothing in the code which could not be fixed as part of the board’s annual code amendment cycle. He zeroed in on language in the county’s notice requesting bids on the contract, which lays out the project’s aims in broad strokes. Sifen worried the new code would be “more hostile to suburban-style development.
“I noticed, by the way, that the (notice) calls for protecting the little remaining rural portions of the county, but ominously avoids mentioning protecting suburban communities. Cobb County has always distinguished between urban, suburban, and rural,” Sifen said.
The section of the notice referenced by Sifen says the consultant’s goal shall be as follows:
“Produce a final document that encourages and enables development and redevelopment in identified centers while preserving the unique character of the County’s more rural areas, protects natural and historic resources, supports economic development, and provides opportunity for a variety of housing types.”
In an email to the MDJ Wednesday, Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, said she’s not looking for a one-size-fits-all approach to the unified code, and called on “any interested citizen to please get involved when opportunities for public engagement in this effort arise.”
Another resident, Christine Rozman, said the unified development code was a “cookie-cutter plan,” compared it unfavorably to both Atlanta and Dekalb County as well as the authoritarianism of the Chinese government, and argued it was advocated in the “United Nations 21/2030 Agenda” (the latter being a series of United Nations documents which calls for sustainable development).
“That’s not the look and feel of Cobb County,” Rozman added.
Cupid took exception.
“I felt a little offended by some of the statements that were made, (and) that is not reflective of this board,” Cupid said.
Cupid explained further by adding the following in her email:
“Statements were made and are are too often made that are disparaging innuendo with respect to race, national geography and origin. These are offensive and will not continue to go unaddressed as they diminish the decorum of our meetings and respectfulness towards our citizenry,” she wrote.
Cityhood’s impact
Following Cupid’s comments at the meeting, West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill attempted to respond, but was cut off.
“No, I’m sorry commissioner,” Cupid said, as Gambrill looked around in disbelief.
Cupid would later apologize to Gambrill from the dais, saying she felt “a line was crossed” during the public remarks. But Gambrill told the MDJ Wednesday Cupid had violated board procedure by not permitting her to ask questions during a public hearing (on that point, Cupid told the MDJ she had addressed the matter already in her apology).
Gambrill then raised, near the end of the meeting, the points she’d wanted to bring up earlier. First, she questioned why the county was looking to revise its development standards (one of several components under the unified code umbrella) at all, given the lack of an urgent need to do so.
Then, calling Sifen’s point about suburban areas “spot on,” Gambrill wondered whether it was too soon to go ahead with zoning code revisions given the county’s ongoing cityhood efforts.
“With the four cities coming about,” she said after the meeting, referring to the movements in East Cobb, Lost Mountain, Vinings, and Mableton, “The four cities are coming about because people want to preserve the suburban and rural areas of their neighborhoods. Do we need to wait out the cityhood movements to see if they pass or not before we go about rewriting the zoning code?”
Advocates of East Cobb, Lost Mountain, and Vinings have all cited encroaching high-density development in their reasoning (Sifen himself floated the Vinings idea in March). City of Mableton advocates are alone in wanting to welcome density to their potential, future municipality.
Following the public hearing, the county will move ahead to establish a contract with a consultant to lead the charge on assembling the unified code. While no price tag has yet been set, the county expects the contract will exceed $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.