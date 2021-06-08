MARIETTA — Renters’ advocates raised their frustrations with Cobb County’s emergency rental assistance program at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, arguing the $23 million program approved in February is not moving fast enough to help residents on the brink.
“This is the agenda for your next Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting,” said Monica DeLancy, a south Cobb tenants’ rights activist. “(We) should be talking about — what are we going to do about this housing? Nothing else should be discussed. This is the agenda.”
The package approved in February distributed the funds equally among five non-profits responsible for doling out the aid — the Center for Family Resources, HomeFree, MUST Ministries, Star-C, and Sweetwater Mission. Each was given $4.48 million for its clients.
While the program was designed to get immediate relief to Cobb renters, the county has distributed less than $3.5 million as of this week. Initially, the county had until September 30 to give out at least 65% of its funds before the Treasury Department could recoup and redistribute the award, but that deadline has been extended to Sept. 30, 2022.
The issue was first raised this week because Cobb is set to receive an additional $7.24 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus package passed in March. DeLancy said the board should use that money to expand and accelerate its aid programs. During her comments Tuesday, she said her patience was wearing thin.
“Go ahead and take that $7 million and subsidize rent for the highest-need areas. Don’t even worry about going right to the agencies, because it’s taking too long,” DeLancy told commissioners.
Federal guidelines slow aid
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she will be meeting with the providers to explore what can be done to speed up the process, but urged patience as the nonprofits try and navigate the federal government’s restrictions.
“As much as we want to give out money, (and) we don’t want to just hold on to funds that are for a purpose, we also want to make sure that it’s being distributed according to our guidelines. That has been a hangup that many of the providers let us know about even before distributing the money,” Cupid said.
According to Cobb Finance Director Bill Volckmann, each group has distributed the following amounts as of June 7:
♦ Star-C: $496,800
♦ Home Free: $500,000
♦ MUST Ministries: $237,559.55
♦ Center for Family Resources: $897,811.15
♦ Sweetwater Mission: $1,255,245.93
Star-C Executive Director Audrea Reese pointed to more stringent federal guidelines for the slow trickle of payouts thus far. Reese said the structure of the current program is “dramatically different” from ones implemented in 2020.
“This emergency rental assistance program, the guidelines were set by the federal government, with guidance coming from the US Treasury. They’re very stringent, very specific, and they require a lot more documentation from the tenants and from the landlord … that’s what’s really taking the longest amount of time,” Reese said.
‘Learning curve’The county was warned those complications might arise prior to the February passage of its rental assistance package.
Melanie Kagan, CEO of the Center for Family Resources, wrote the board in February saying with the additional guidelines, “the administration of this project becomes more complex … we are finding that some significant modifications need to be made to be compliant with the expectations of the US Treasury.”
Kagan, however, told the MDJ Tuesday those restrictions have not been the central hangup this time around. Instead, because the five groups are all operating under the same guidelines, they have tried to share information through common databases to avoid covering the same ground. That process has led to a significantly slowed start-up, she said.
“I think any time you start projects like this, the first month or two (is) always the learning curve,” she said. “We’ve expended more in this program than we generally do in almost a year—in two months.”
“It’s a human process. Humans are applying and humans are processing the applications, and every person comes with a different set of circumstances. We’re trying to be compassionate as we work with these people. Some of them are very scared, some of them are very frustrated. And so it’s just a time-consuming process,” Kagan added.
Still, Kagan said very few of the center’s clients have been denied assistance. By the end of the year, she expects the organization to distribute at least 90% of the aid.
