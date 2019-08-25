Temple Kol Emeth will host its annual Noshfest event on Sept. 1-2.
The free event will be in the parking lot of the temple at 1415 Old Canton Road in Marietta.
Noshfest enters its ninth year celebrating Jewish food and culture by showcasing delicacies and activities unique to Jewish heritage. Participants can enjoy food from around the world, browse booths of crafts and goods, learn about the Jewish culture through interactive exhibits and tour the sanctuary with a member of the ritual committee. There will also be events for children, including a kid’s zone complete with inflatables, games and face painting.
Dancing and live music will be throughout both days. Participants can also enjoy special entertainment with bands and a DJ.
Noshfest’s popular bagel eating contest will return with participants entering to win a $500 cash prize.
Admission for the event is two canned goods per family. All food collected will go to Marietta-based MUST Ministry’s efforts to feed the hungry.
Festival hours are Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.noshfest.com.
