EAST COBB — Rain in the forecast didn’t stop the community from crowding the Temple Kol Emeth parking lot Monday for Noshfest, a Jewish heritage festival where the food is the focus.
Lines stretched through the parking lots with those attending eager to try latkes, falafel, biscuits, and other kosher cuisine.
Kosher is a term that describes food prepared to meet the dietary restrictions of the Jewish faith.
“They know they’re getting the best of the best,” said Dave Engle of Marietta, owner of Biscuits n Brunch, a restaurant in Lawrenceville.
Engle started Biscuits n Brunch following the pandemic, where he decided he wanted to own his own restaurant rather than just bouncing around different ones. He got the idea one day while making biscuits at his home.
“I decided it was time to do what I used to do and open my own place,” Engle said.
Engle spent Labor Day weekend with his head of operations, Greg Engle, making biscuits for the steady line of customers crowding his tent. He’s been working the festival longer than his business has been open, saying how he loves being able to connect with people.
“I don’t need a lot,” Engle said. “If I get one or two people who remember me out of this, I’ll be happy.”
Noshfest began 13 years ago, according to Sarah Thalheimer of Marietta, co-chair of the festival. She said Temple Kol Emeth wanted to extend its reach further into the community, creating an event to showcase the many resources it has to offer.
“We have a whole committee of people here that we want to feel loved,” Thalheimer said.
The congregation only invites area food vendors and crafters to the event.
Staff also offered tours of the building for prospective new members, Thalheimer said. She said the event is in its 10th year, after pausing production for three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of the proceeds will be used to cover the total cost of the festival, the total of which is still unknown, according to Dale Jacoby of Marietta, the other co-chair of the festival. The event itself is free, with the congregation asking those attending to bring canned goods for donation to MUST Ministries.
“We’re trying to be a community partner,” Jacoby said.
People from throughout Cobb County and beyond came to experience Noshfest, while vendors prepared food in plain view of customers to give them the full experience of what they decided to try.
David McMillan, a consultant from Marietta, attended the event with his family, saying how excited they were to try all of the different food.
“Festivals like this are a big reason why we love east Cobb,” McMillan said.
