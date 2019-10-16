Two teenage boys were whipped and beaten with a leather belt and a tree branch, causing lacerations and bruising, for which a Marietta man is now in custody, police say.
Melcar Alexander Rivas-Benites, 33, was arrested on two felony charges of cruelty to children in the first degree by Marietta police around 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, his jail record shows.
Rivas-Benites, whose name is also spelled by authorities as Melcer Alexander Rivas, is accused of whipping and beating a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy with a “small tree branch” and a leather belt respectively, at his home on Blanch Drive in Marietta.
“Said accused caused numerous lacerations to the 14-year-old juvenile,” his arrest warrant states, in reference to the teen being whipped on the back with a leather belt between April 1 and April 8.
The 13-year-old boy was struck with a small tree branch on the left shoulder and arm, causing bruising, between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, police said.
Rivas-Benites, who was born in El Salvador, is in custody at the Cobb County jail on a $20,000 bond, records show.
