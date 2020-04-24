An 18-year-old fatally shot himself in the head while at the Adventures Outdoors gun range in Smyrna on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed.
The young man was pronounced deceased at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was rushed after the shooting, which happened about 2 p.m., Smyrna police said.
At this stage, officers don’t know if the incident was accidental or intentional, said Sgt. Louis Defense, public information officer for Smyrna police. No one else was injured, he said.
“From what we can tell, it looks like it’s accidental,” Defense told the MDJ on Friday.
Defense did not know what type of gun the man was shot with or if he was a Smyrna resident.
He said the man was at the gun range with “a parent,” but would not say whether the two were related.
There was no evidence to suggest any safety protocols were ignored or any laws broken, Defense said, although that continues to be part of the police investigation.
Adventures Outdoors, on South Cobb Drive, has a 17-lane shooting range, according to its website.
