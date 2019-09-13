A male teenager was pistol-whipped and slapped twice as he was trying to make a purchase inside a Marietta grocery store, police say, adding that the teen was chased and shot at while trying to run away.
Eric Anthony Temple, 50, of Marietta, was arrested at his apartment around 10 p.m. on Sept. 8, just hours after the incident at the Cobb Liquor Store and Food Mart on Cobb Parkway near Dobbins Air Reserve Base, records show.
Police said Temple attacked the teen, who is under the age of 17, inside the store around 5:40 p.m. last Sunday.
Temple shoved the juvenile in the chest and blocked his escape while pulling a black revolver from his back right pocket, which he pointed at the victim’s head before pistol-whipping the teen on the left side of his face, according to his arrest warrant.
Temple then struck the teen twice in the face after putting the gun back into his pocket, police said.
The victim fled the store and ran down the street, pursued by Temple, who fired a round off into the air while yelling at the teen, the arrest warrant states.
The victim had a swollen left eye, police said.
Jail records show Temple is in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail facing one felony charge of aggravated assault and two misdemeanors of simple battery and discharging a firearm on or near a public street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.