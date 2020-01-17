More details have come to light in regards to a Cobb County murder investigation that resulted in four police officers shooting dead a 19-year-old suspect in Powder Springs on Thursday.
Police confirmed Friday that two 16-year-old males were arrested this week in connection to the death of 22-year-old Austell resident Daquan Murphy, who was shot in the torso outside his apartment about 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 and died soon after in the hospital.
The 16-year-old suspects were taken into custody without incident, one on Wednesday and one on Thursday, and are each charged as adults with felony counts of murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery, Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department, said Friday.
On Thursday morning, 19-year-old Samuel David Mallard, also a suspect in Murphy’s death, was shot dead by Cobb police as they tried to apprehend him just before 8:30 a.m. near his home on Chaseway Circle in Powder Springs, authorities confirmed.
“A confrontation led to officers firing their weapons, shooting Mr. Mallard,” Melton said Friday. “Mr. Mallard was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
A gun was found in Mallard’s car during processing of the scene, the GBI said Thursday, adding that an autopsy will be conducted by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“The GBI will continue its independent investigation and once complete, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review,” the GBI said.
No officers were injured during the incident, police confirmed.
Mallard was subject to murder and other charges in connection to Murphy’s death, Melton said.
The case remains under investigation by Cobb police, and anyone with information about it is asked to call investigators on 770-499-3945.
