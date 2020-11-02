Police are asking for assistance locating a 13-year-old girl from Marietta.
Samantha Major, 13, was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday leaving 1805 Roswell Road in Marietta, with curly hair and wearing a black hoodie with a red rose on the front and pink Adidas shoes, according to Marietta Police Department. She is 5'4" and weighs about 150 pounds.
The teen does not have money or a cell phone on her, police said. She may have found a friend to stay with, but the family is concerned about her having limited clothing in cold temperatures.
Family members told police she received "troubling news" and ran away from home Sunday night.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.
