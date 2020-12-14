Powder Springs police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy and left two others seriously injured.
According to Powder Springs Police Department, at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded in the area of Hopkins Court, a residential street off Hopkins Road off Powder Springs Road to a report of a person shot.
Three teenage boys were found with gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals for serious injuries. One of the teens died at the hospital.
Lt. Lane Cadwell, spokesperson for the department, said the shooting happened on the roadway in front of a home in the area.
Police said they will not release the names of any of the victims, because they are under 18.
Powder Springs and Cobb County police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Powder Springs Police detectives at 770-943-1616 Ext. 225, Cobb County Police detectives at 770-499-3945 or the Crime Stoppers
Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS.
