Cobb County police are investigating the death of a teenager from Woodstock, who was ejected from his motorcycle when hit by a car on Saturday afternoon in northeast Cobb.
Police said 18-year-old Woodstock resident Cameron S. Clason died after being ejected from his motorcycle just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alabama Road and Old Mountain Park Road, which is near the outskirts of Roswell.
Per investigators, Clason was riding his black 2009 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle westbound on Alabama Road when he was hit by a gray 2001 Nissan Altima that was turning left onto Old Mountain Park Road from Alabama Road eastbound.
Clason was ejected from the motorbike and transported to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department, said in a press release on Sunday.
The driver of the Nissan, 21-year-old Genesis L. Lugo, also of Woodstock, did not need medical attention on the scene, Delk said.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is urged to call investigators on 770-499-3987.
