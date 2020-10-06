A teenager who died after being shot by police in July while reportedly brandishing a handgun was shot twice from behind, an autopsy shows.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office report ruled the death of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt as a homicide. The office said the ruling means Truitt’s death was caused by the actions of another, and does not indicate whether a crime has been committed.
Truitt was one of three teens who were in a stolen car during an attempted traffic stop July 13, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting. The car fled and later stopped at a dead end behind a building at 270 Riverside Parkway, off Interstate 20, south of the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell.
Two of them ran, including Truitt, the GBI said.
A Cobb County police officer, who has not been identified, shot Truitt after police said he brandished a handgun while fleeing. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died the next day.
The other two suspects, a 15-year-old and another 17-year-old, were arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle and on an outstanding warrant, respectively.
When the GBI’s investigation is complete, it will hand its findings over to the Cobb District Attorney’s office, which will then determine next steps, including whether to press charges against the police officer, representatives of GBI and the DA’s office told the MDJ.
That investigation is expected to be wrapped up “in the coming weeks,” GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said.
According to the autopsy, there were two gunshot wounds, one on the upper back and one on the lower back. The upper back shot was a superficial shot Truitt could have survived, but the lower shot was fatal. The shots were from back-to-front with “an indeterminate range of fire,” a medical examiner said in the report. It also says Truitt had abrasions on his head and extremities.
Gerald Griggs, the attorney for Truitt’s family, told the MDJ the report was consistent with his independent investigation, in which witnesses who saw videos of the incident said Truitt was shot as he was running away. Griggs said Truitt did have a gun, but never pointed it at police or used it in a threatening way.
“If it turns out to be what witnesses have told us in this video, we are demanding that the police department take immediate action and terminate this officer, at the very least,” he said.
Griggs and Truitt’s family have called for police to release footage from the incident.
In response to a request for an incident report and body camera footage, Cobb Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said it would not be available as the shooting is still under GBI investigation.
Delk said the officer remains employed by Cobb Police and returned to full duty after the department completed its internal investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.