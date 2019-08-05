Lithia Springs teenager Myliek Ryshiem Dunn has been indicted by a grand jury on nine counts in relation to the death of South Cobb High School student Nimar Kelly at an Austell apartment complex in May.
Dunn, 15, was indicted in Cobb County Superior Court on Thursday on one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, four counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a firearm while committing a felony.
The teenager is being prosecuted as an adult, but because of his age, his mugshot and jail record are not publicly available.
The arrest warrant states Dunn shot Kelly at an apartment building at 2105 Mesa Valley Way in Austell, just off the East-West Connector, between 1 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. on May 11, when the two teenagers met for a physical altercation.
Kelly died at WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell, the warrant states.
Dunn turned himself in to Cobb police on May 14, after witnesses told officers they saw the two teens fighting just before the shooting.
Kelly was reportedly struck by two bullets.
Clint Terza, then principal of South Cobb High School, sent a letter home to parents following Kelly’s death, urging parents to be supportive of their grieving students.
“Our thoughts and support are with the student’s loved ones and our school family as we struggle to make sense of what’s happened,” Terza wrote. “Your child will hurt for the loss of their friend and may have questions for you, questions that they’ve never considered before. You may not feel like you have all the answers, but what you have will be enough if it is partnered with loving reassurance and support.”
