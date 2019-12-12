A 14-year-old has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Marietta, police say.
The child was hit by a black 2013 Honda Accord while walking along Cunningham Road, just south of Crosswinds Circle, around 6 p.m. on Dec. 10, police said.
The child, who was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition after the crash, died in the hospital almost 24 hours later, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Melton said officers arrested 51-year-old Marietta woman Marva Payton Wednesday and charged her with a single felony count of hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
Payton, who was arrested at her home on Westward Drive around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, remains in custody at the Cobb County jail subject to a $100,000 bond, her jail record shows.
Police said they viewed surveillance footage from the Dairy Queen restaurant on the corner of Cunningham Road and Powder Springs Street, which led them to Payton’s vehicle.
“On Wednesday investigators located a black 2013 Honda Accord at a residence within a half mile of the collision site,” Melton said. “The Honda exhibited damage consistent with a pedestrian collision.”
She said “numerous” citizens and Dairy Queen staff helped officers in this investigation, leading to Payton’s arrest.
The child is at least the ninth pedestrian to be fatally struck by vehicles on Cobb streets since July.
