A 14-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on Cunningham Road, about a half-mile south of Powder Springs Road, according to police.
A "dark color" four-door sedan traveling south on Cunningham Road struck the teenager just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, police say. He was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.
"Investigators observed video surveillance footage from a residence and a business that place the dark sedan in the area prior to and after the collision," reads a news release. "Due to limited evidence at the scene and limited witness information, investigators do not have a make and model for the sedan at this time."
The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
