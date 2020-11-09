A 17-year-old from East Point faces charges of murder and aggravated assault related to a shooting at an apartment complex near Smyrna.
Josiah Maurice Oubre, 17, of East Point, met Jonah Poole Thursday afternoon at the Wellington Point apartments off Maner Road on South Cobb Drive, and shot Poole in the chest, according to his arrest warrant. Poole was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and later died. Oubre later told police he met the victim to smoke.
Oubre was booked into the Cobb County jail early Friday morning, jail records show. Monday afternoon, he remained there without bond.
