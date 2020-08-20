A 17-year-old from Cobb County faces murder charges in the death of his brother, even though police don't think he fired the shot that killed him.
Kittrell Jones Jr. and his brother, Brukerion Jones, met a man at about 8 p.m. Monday for what was supposed to be a cellphone sale at the Village at Six Flags neighborhood near Austell. Instead, Brukerion Jones pointed a handgun at the victim, per an arrest warrant. The victim, who police referred to as John Doe, also pulled out a gun and fired at Brukerion Jones, hitting him at least once. Brukerion Jones died of his injuries.
Kittrell Jones later told police he knew the armed robbery was going to take place ahead of time, per the warrant.
"(Kittrell Jones) was party to the crime of the attempted armed robbery of John Doe, which ultimately led to the death of Brukerion Jones," his arrest warrant states.
Kittrell Jones faces charges of felony murder and armed robbery. He was booked in the Cobb County jail Tuesday morning and remains there without bond.
