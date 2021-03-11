A teenager has been charged with 2nd degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane after fatally hitting a Kennesaw man with her car.
Karianna Bartley, 17, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested and charged Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. Both charges are misdemeanors. Bartley is accused of unintentionally hitting and killing Kevin Chase, 56, of Kennesaw.
The incident occurred Feb. 15 at approximately 7:13 p.m. near Acworth, according to the arrest warrant. Bartley was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger south on Cobb Parkway approaching Jim Owens Road.
“Evidence from the scene shows the Dodge travelled approximately 120 feet along the shoulder and then collided with the victim,” the warrant says, adding that “the front of the Dodge collided with the victim approximately 20 feet south of the roadway.”
A Cobb County Police Department spokesperson said at the time that Bartley steered right to avoid a collision with another vehicle before leaving the roadway.
Bartley was booked into the Cobb County jail on Wednesday afternoon and released later that day on $10,000 bond.
