An Austell teen has been charged in what appears to be the accidental but fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Marietta woman, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Christopher Morris, 17, is being held at the Cobb jail on involuntary manslaughter and weapons possession charges connected to the shooting, jail records show.
Cobb police responded to reports of a person shot on Mesa Valley Way, just off the East-West Connector at about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the police department. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Ka'Mani' Kirkland, of Marietta, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, Delk said.
Police say Kirkland was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.