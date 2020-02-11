A 15-year-old riding a bicycle just east of Birney Elementary School was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday evening as he tried to cross the road in the pouring rain, according to Cobb Police.
"The crash occurred as it was getting dark and not near any street lights," said Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department. "A second 15-year-old was also riding a bike on the sidewalk, but he did not enter the roadway and was not struck."
The boy, who police did not name, was riding his bike eastbound on a sidewalk near Neese Drive on the south side of Smyrna Powder Springs Road, at about 5:45 p.m., Delk said.
When the teen tried to cross the roadway to Neese Drive, he was hit by a 2008 Ford Explorer traveling eastbound. The driver of the Explorer, 20-year-old Vanessa Sandoval of Marietta, was not injured in the collision.
Police say charges are not expected in this crash.
