State officials say what appears to have been a computer glitch may have led some consumers to enroll in 2020 insurance plans that they incorrectly believed would cover medical care through WellStar at in-network costs.
The Office of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield incorrectly listed WellStar Medical Group as a participating provider in insurance plans made available on the Healthcare.gov marketplace.
WellStar providers are out-of-network for all of Anthem’s 2020 Georgia plans listed on the government's online healthcare exchange, King's office said.
“Consumers who have enrolled in the 2020 Anthem Pathways Network individual plan on HealthCare.gov need to know that WellStar providers will not be covered at in-network rates,” King said.
Fortunately, the enrollment period for the Healthcare Marketplace continues through Dec. 15, so consumers still have time to make any necessary changes, according to Weston Burleson, a spokesperson for the insurance commissioner's office.
Burleson said the insurance commissioner's office was made aware last week of the issue, which affects only the Pathways Network plan on the healthcare exchange.
On Wednesday, Anthem spokeswoman Tina Gaines told the MDJ the insurance provider "has been working very quickly" with Georgia Department of Insurance and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to correct what she called a "technical issue."
That work is ongoing, she said.
"We've supplied an updated database file to the Healthcare.gov folks ... and we're working with them to make sure it's accurately displaying the information," Gaines said, adding that the company is also working to help customers who may want to switch to another plan in light of the error. "Anthem will continue to work to ensure our members have access to individual health plans that offer quality, affordable care through our network of participating providers and hospitals."
The mishap comes on the heels of disagreements between WellStar Health System and Anthem, which in some cases have led to lawsuits.
The disagreements began in August 2018, when Anthem notified WellStar that it would be terminating the health system as a participating provider in their Pathways product, available through the Affordable Healthcare Exchange.
Though WellStar disputed the decision, coverage through the health care exchange was dropped on Feb. 4. The decision did not affect patients who had employer-provided health care through Anthem, WellStar said in January.
On Wednesday, WellStar issued a statement to the MDJ reminding patients that its overall contract with a majority of Anthem's plans remains intact.
"To support patients affected by WellStar’s exclusion from the (Anthem) Pathways Network product, and help ensure that patients can continue to access WellStar’s high quality care, WellStar has three additional contracts with Health Insurance Exchange (HIE) insurers: Ambetter; CareSource and Oscar," said Barbara Corey, senior vice president of managed care for WellStar Health System.
Though Anthem has reported the error was simply a glitch, Marietta attorney Jason Doss told the MDJ on Wednesday it seems too familiar. This is not the first time the company has misled customers of the Affordable Care Act's online marketplace, he said.
In February, Doss filed a class action suit against Anthem in federal court, alleging that the original plaintiffs, Cobb residents Frances Kirby and John David Marks, as well as others who signed up for the Pathways plan during the enrollment period in November and December of 2018, did so because Anthem advertised that WellStar would be considered in-network.
The suit, which is still pending in federal court, was later amended to include additional plaintiffs.
"Anthem made uniform misrepresentations and omissions to consumers as well as its independent brokers during the enrollment process that WellStar would be an available provider to policyholders in Anthem’s Pathway Health Plan," the suit states. "Unbeknownst to consumers, however, at the time of open enrollment, Anthem had already notified WellStar in August 2018 that it would not be providing coverage for WellStar’s services during the relevant coverage period in 2019."
The similarity of the insurance provider's technical issue seems a little too similar to the allegations in his lawsuit, Doss said.
The attorney said Anthem should send direct notice to every affected customer to ensure they are aware of the incorrect information, as well as inform them that they need to switch plans. It's not enough for the state insurance commissioner to send a consumer alert, Doss said, because many consumers will still not be aware of the issue.
"There has to be direct information from Anthem to those folks expressly telling them that Anthem made a mistake," he said. "Otherwise, if they just let the customer figure it out for themselves, they're going to accomplish what I think they probably intended, which was to over-exaggerate the scope of their directory, because it makes it look more marketable for people who are looking for health insurance."
For her part, Anthem's Gaines said that communication is already happening.
"Current Anthem members who had extended coverage for WellStar through year-end 2019 are being notified directly that WellStar and its physicians are not in the Pathway network for 2020," she said.
Doss also said he'd filed a notice to the court on Wednesday, informing the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division "that Anthem misled consumers again." The notice also requests that the court rule on whether the case will remain in federal court or be remanded back to state court.
Once that decision is made, Doss said he plans to seek a court order for Anthem not to "falsely inflate its network of medical providers going forward" and order that the company provide direct written notice to consumers admitting its mistake.
"This is the second time this has happened," Doss said. "So I need to get a judge to say, 'Your agreement is not enough. Your word is not enough, Anthem.'"
For more information on updating a plan selection on the Healthcare Exchange, visit HealthCare.gov. For instructions on how to change plans after enrolling, visit www.healthcare.gov/apply-and-enroll/change-after-enrolling.
For questions regarding open enrollment, call the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division at 404-656-2070 or toll-free at 1-800-656-2298.
