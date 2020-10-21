Georgia officials were not able to post a coronavirus status report for the state’s 159 counties for several hours Wednesday.
In an email from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the agency said, “The state is currently experiencing technical issues that are causing latency and connectivity problems for some of its applications. The Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) and ATT are actively working to restore services as soon as possible. Once service is restored, we will update all of the information on the Daily Status Report.”
The email went on to report the state’s cumulative cases (342,438), hospitalizations (30,541) and deaths (7,674) since COVID-19 first arrived in the state in March.
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|10/21
|Change
|Cases
|343,750
|+1,312
|Hospitalizations
|30,676
|+135
|Deaths
|7,704
|+30
Numbers are usually updated daily by 3 p.m. on the state’s website, dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
The glitch prevented Cobb numbers from being reported by press time Wednesday night. Tuesday’s numbers saw 59 new cases, 16 hospitalizations and 0 new deaths.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|10/20
|Change
|Cases
|21,255
|+59
|Hospitalizations
|1,925
|+16
|Deaths
|448
|0
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
