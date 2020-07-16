MARIETTA — A group of about two dozen educators, parents and students gathered near the Cobb County School District headquarters Thursday to send a message that district leaders need to do more to keep students and employees safe as they head back to school.
School ROCS, or Reopen Our Classrooms Safely, met with members of the Cobb County Association of Educators at Larry Bell Park and marched a few minutes to the district office. Marchers said while the district has pushed back the school start date to Aug. 17 and will start classes exclusively online, there is still more to do to make sure students and employees are safe.
Incoming school board member Leyroy “Tre” Hutchins, who is expected to start on the board in January since he doesn’t face a challenger in the general election, said the new start date meets one of the group’s demands, which was to give teachers and families more time to prepare for virtual learning.
“We appreciate that move,” he said, adding he still wants to see more localized plans for high schools and their feeder elementary and middle schools, plans to make sure there is enough personal protective equipment for everyone and a more detailed plan for if a teacher or staff member is confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection. He also wants to see more professional development days for teachers and for the school board to come to an agreement on a statement denouncing racism, something the board has been unable to do.
Hutchins said he would have liked to see Cobb and Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark speak at a school board meeting, which was suggested by school board member Charisse Davis without much success.
“For the board not to come to a consensus about that today was challenging,” he said.
Sharifa Ned, one of the event’s organizers and a teacher and parent in Cobb Schools, agreed families and staff need more answers on students’ return to school.
She said she was worried not enough students will have access to internet as schools start online. She added the district needs to publicly share plans to address systemic racism.
“We’re still here because we still have issues that need to be addressed,” she said.
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recommending starting school online was “the right thing to do.”
“I think there’s still a lot to do to bring our entire district forward on all the other issues,” Jackson said.
Organizers gave attendees kits including water, snacks, a list of rights and contact information. Those who participated were invited to share their thoughts on the issue and contact school board members.
Among those in attendance were state Rep. Eric Allen, D-Smyrna, who briefly spoke to the group, and Sheila Edwards, who is running for a seat on the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
