MARIETTA — Teachers and education advocates in Cobb County are calling on the school district to protect teacher planning periods, saying that those periods are disappearing as responsibilities continue to increase.
"In the last couple of years, teacher planning time has become consumed. I understand that there are new initiatives, there's new things to learn, and that's all important," Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators said, addressing the Cobb school board at a recent meeting.
But, Jackson continued, planning time is "crucial," and said the district should guarantee a protected planning period for its teachers. She said teachers are taking on more responsibilities each year, and often forfeit class preparation time as they cover for other teachers or eat lunch in staff meetings.
"(Planning is) crucial to good teaching, but it's also good (for) teachers' mental health to have a quiet time that they can sit and plan, and that time should not be at home," she said. "Those things consume our planning time — sometimes even lunch time. 'Hey, let's have a lunch-and-learn.' I like to learn, but I really like lunch. And those kind of things are really damaging teacher morale."
Jackson later told the MDJ that the problem hits special education teachers especially hard, as many of those educators spend all day, including lunch, with their students.
Tonya Grimmke, a Wheeler High School special education teacher, confirmed that statement, and added that planning time has been disappearing since she took her first job in Cobb 15 years ago.
She said a special education teacher was responsible for the grades and individual education plans of about 10 students when she began teaching. Now each teacher could be responsible for 17 or 18 students, she said.
Grimmke, who is also a Cobb County Association of Educators board member, said while in her first year at Wheeler she has been granted a planning period, some of her colleagues have not.
"They don't have a designated planning period, because of the nature of their kids," she said, explaining that most special education teachers, especially of students with more severe disabilities, spend every moment of the school day with their students. "You don't have a moment away ... so everything you do."
But Grimmke added that the issue is two-fold, as general education teachers are also "regularly and routinely" asked to cover classes during their planning time, thanks to a lack of substitute teachers hired in the district.
Grimmke acknowledged that the issue is likely not isolated to Cobb County, but said the district should lead the charge in protecting its teachers' planning time.
"On paper, it's not required that we work outside the school building at home, but it is absolutely impossible to get everything a teacher has to do done during the school day," she said. "And if you take that hour or hour and a half away from them, then they're definitely not getting it done."
The solution, she said, will require the district to hire more substitutes and special-education-certified teachers.
While Superintendent Chris Ragsdale did not respond to the MDJ's request for comment, district officials said protecting teacher planning time remains a concern of the superintendent.
"Each school's schedule is built to serve the needs of students in a way which allows teachers to best serve those needs," district spokesperson Nan Kiel said in an emailed statement. "Simplifying a teacher's day-to-day, including protecting teacher's preparation time, continues to be important to our Superintendent."
Kiel said the needs of students will always be the first priority when building schedules, and any concerns of individual teachers should be directed to local school administrators.
