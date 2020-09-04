On Thursday, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said students would have the option of returning to the classroom, prompting community members to express a mix of cheers and concerns.
The district will launch phase one of its reopening plan on Oct. 5, welcoming pre-K and elementary school students along with pre-K through 12th grade special education students back to classrooms. It will mandate masks for students and staff in school facilities.
Cobb school board Chairman Brad Wheeler and board members Jaha Howard and Randy Scamihorn weighed in on the decision.
Scamihorn and Wheeler both said Thursday’s announcement of a return-to-school plan is good news. Wheeler said the face-to-face learning option will help many families.
“I think it’s good that the kids and parents that want to stay with virtual, that’s still available to them,” he said. “But, to that large segment of parents and kids that this was not working, I’m glad to see that the district is going to try to offer them this option.”
Scamihorn said it is good that county coronavirus numbers have decreased enough to provide the choice of face-to-face learning.
“We’re slowly overcoming this virus, which I think has been overexaggerated in many different ways from the national, state and local level,” Scamihorn said. “And the sooner we can get back to some sort of normalcy, the better.”
Howard, who previously called on Ragsdale to provide a face-to-face learning option for students with special needs before other students, said he is encouraged by the county’s recent COVID numbers, but he also outlined some concerns in a statement to the MDJ.
“I think Mr. Ragsdale made the right call to explore reopening dates,” Howard said. “However, I have serious concerns about five things: 1) Starting back immediately after a long break, as we typically see spikes during those times. 2) Our children with special needs and without devices waiting another month for high quality instruction. 3) I have yet to see our detailed safety and exposure protocol. 4) Our district’s lack of effective communication with parents and educators. 5) Our teachers taking on both virtual and in-person instruction.”
In a live video that Howard streamed to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, the board member from south Cobb elaborated on his concerns with resuming instruction on Oct. 5, the Monday after fall break.
“We are starting back the Monday after having a week-long break," Howard said. "I really hope I’m wrong, and I really hope we take it seriously, but we’re just in this society where people believe wearing a mask or not wearing a mask is like a badge of honor or dishonor."
Howard said he would feel more comfortable if the district were to delay reopening schools for one or two weeks after fall break. That would allow time to see the effects of travel on coronavirus cases in Cobb.
Safety protocols
When asked about the mask mandate in schools, Scamihorn and Wheeler both said the district should implement any necessary safety measures to get students back into school buildings.
“I think whatever we need to do to get back to class is good. I think that we can look at that once we get started,” Scamihorn said. “If we do, at some point in the near future, make masks optional, we need to make sure that those who want to continue to wear a mask can do so without being made fun of or ridiculed.”
Scamihorn said his two priorities are the safety and education of students, and he thinks the district needs to ensure that classrooms, buses and other facilities are clean.
Wheeler agreed, noting that the district’s fiscal 2021 budget, formally adopted by the school board last month, includes $15 million for any coronavirus-related expenses.
“Mr. Ragsdale asked for more money in the budget for these things, so the money is there to provide these things,” Wheeler said. “I always think that you have to look at safety as your first concern.”
Educators respond
The phased reopening plan will also bring teachers back to classrooms for four days of face-to-face learning each week. Tana Page, executive director of Educators First in Kennesaw, said she is “totally in support of requiring masks” in schools.
“We’re in support of this Cobb plan so far,” she said. “We’ve been monitoring it, but of course we have to look at specifics."
Page said she is in favor of the four-day school week, teaching classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday while reserving Wednesday for cleaning schools and hosting remote support sessions.
Connie Jackson, the president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said teachers are excited to be with students, but the district still has to address safety concerns.
“A lot of teachers want to be back in the classroom face-to-face with students,” Jackson said. “Being with students is why most people became teachers, and there are lingering concerns about COVID and whether or not students and everybody will wear masks and how we do keep from having any outbreaks. But, overall, I think the fact that our superintendent relied on actual medical data really made a difference in the safety of employees and students and parents.”
Jackson said she is worried about what the reopening plan could mean for support staff like cafeteria workers and bus drivers. She wants to see more details from the district about how students will be transported to school and how bus drivers will be protected.
“I would worry about what method we’re going to serve lunches, and I worry about bus drivers,” she said.
Jackson is encouraged by declining coronavirus numbers in Cobb, and she hopes the county can stay on that track.
“I’m hopeful that Oct. 5 we will have still declining numbers of cases and be able to go back full-time face-to-face for the rest of the school year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.