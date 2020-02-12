The owner of an Austell tax preparation business has been sentenced to federal prison for filing “hundreds of fraudulent federal tax returns for his clients,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Austell resident Thomas Holmes, 41, was the owner of TKO Tax Pros, and will serve three years and one month in prison, as well as two months supervised release, a news release from U.S. attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak shows.
The IRS’ investigation of Holmes revealed that between 2011 and 2019, the tax preparer filed thousands of federal income tax returns, and on hundreds of the returns, he listed false information, including false business losses and false deductions, causing taxpayers to claim millions of dollars in refunds that they were not entitled to, according to Bob Page, a spokesman for Pak’s office.
Page said when the IRS issued those refunds, Holmes frequently kept a portion of the fraudulent refunds for himself and paid the balance to his clients. During the investigation, the IRS revoked Holmes’ e-filing privileges, but he continued to file fraudulent returns through the mail.
Holmes was also ordered to pay more than $2.6 million in restitution to the IRS for the false deductions and credits on his clients’ returns.
“Tax preparers who cheat the IRS and skim off the top of their clients’ tax refunds can look forward to spending tax seasons behind bars,” Pak said in his office’s release. “As this tax season approaches, preparers should be warned that the government diligently finds and prosecutes this kind of fraudulent conduct.”
Holmes’ arrest should serve as a warning to anyone considering an attempt to make money at the government’s expense, said Andrew M. Thornton Jr., acting special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Office.
“The sentencing of Thomas Holmes again emphasizes that the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Attorney’s office will continue their aggressive pursuit of those who would attempt to defraud America’s tax system,” Thornton said.
Holmes pleaded guilty to the fraud charges on Sept. 6.
