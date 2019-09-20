Turning east Cobb into its own city is looking better than originally thought, according to a group that's spent five months analyzing budgets and crunching numbers to determine whether the idea is financially viable.
The Independent Finance Group claims that by east Cobb jettisoning itself from unincorporated Cobb and becoming its own city, its citizens could pay lower taxes, enjoy better policing and benefit from a $12 million annual surplus to boot.
“A meaningful tax cut is possible because the county taxes currently generated by east Cobb taxpayers far exceed the expenditures made by the county for services benefiting east Cobb,” the group’s report states. “The opportunity to mitigate this current imbalance is what makes a future city of east Cobb compelling from a purely financial standpoint.”
The group’s report is here:
The self-appointed group consists of four east Cobb residents with a range of financial, economic and legal expertise, who took it upon themselves in May to investigate the merits of making east Cobb the county’s seventh and largest city with just under 100,000 residents.
If incorporated, east Cobb’s boundaries would consist primarily of Commissioner Bob Ott’s District 2, north of the Cumberland Community Improvement District and outside the city of Marietta.
It would be Georgia’s eighth largest city.
Group members Bill Dennis, Bill Green, Russ Morrisett and Ken Pollock have just completed their investigation and findings, in review of an earlier feasibility study on east Cobb cityhood conducted by a team from Georgia State University as required by the state Legislature.
The university study can be found here:
https://www.eastcobbnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/REVISED-East-Cobb-Feasibility-Report-12202018.pdf
None of the group members say they are for or against the idea of cityhood for their east Cobb community, strategically staying neutral between those who advocate and oppose the concept.
Despite wanting their research to be considered by the public, Green and Morrisett did not want to be photographed for this article and insist they have no desire to be drawn into any of the politics associated with east Cobb cityhood.
Findings
Key takeaways from the group’s research are that east Cobb would be financially viable as its own city — something also concluded in the university study.
The group claims franchise fees and new taxes would not be needed as a revenue source for the city, which could enjoy a recurring $12 million surplus representing 30% of its revenues under the group’s “most likely near-term” scenario.
“We ran several scenarios, we didn’t just stick to one script if you will,” Green said. “That made our findings more robust.”
The group claimed to find a $900,000 error in an expenditure within the university study, which members said could not serve, unmodified, as an appropriate blueprint for the city.
The group also had different conclusions to the feasibility study authors about what services the city would initially take on, which ones the county would continue to manage and how.
This has resulted in differences between the budgets in the feasibility study and those in the group’s report.
“There’s a lot of digging you have to do to get into the numbers,” Morrisett said. “The more we dug into the numbers the more we realized that there were deficiencies in the feasibility study.”
Green said the group’s intention was not to discredit the work done by Georgia State, but to approach the review of the university’s feasibility study like an audit.
“We’re not saying the study was idiotic and had no value, we’re just saying it can’t serve unmodified as a blueprint,” Green said.
Background
It’s almost a year since the university’s feasibility study was published on Dec. 18, 2018, prompting several community meetings about east Cobb cityhood.
Green and Morrisett said the group formed because members, who did not know each other prior, attended some of these town halls and were individually skeptical of what was being claimed on both sides of the debate.
“It was self evident to us it was needed and one couldn’t believe one side or the other because it was all noise until someone credible took a look at it,” Green said.
The Committee for Cityhood in East Cobb raised money to pay for the university feasibility study and continues to work toward the goal of east Cobb cityhood being put to a vote in the November 2020 elections.
David Birdwell, a member of that committee, believes cityhood would provide east Cobb residents with better services and reduced taxes.
“We’re not sailing into uncharted territory. There are new cities all over the metro region and what you hear from those residents is overwhelming satisfaction with the decision to form a city,” Birdwell told the MDJ in August.
On the opposing side is the East Cobb Alliance, whose members believe there is no need to incorporate any part of the neighborhood.
“I don’t want another layer of government of a city imposed upon me,” alliance member and 30-year east Cobb resident Bill Simon told the MDJ recently, echoing a popular sentiment among cityhood opponents.
What about the taxes?
Green and Morrisett said the main point of difference between their findings and the university’s has to do with whether east Cobb would take over policing services from Cobb County once incorporated, as well as how and when that would likely happen and at what cost.
The finance group believes if east Cobb were a city, it should implement its own police department only after negotiating an "equitable revenue-shifting agreement" with the county, which would probably take a couple of years depending on legal proceedings.
That would ensure east Cobb residents weren’t paying twice for policing, by paying tax into the county’s general fund for Cobb police as well as to the city for its own police department, the group claims.
Presently, those living in Cobb’s cities are being “double-taxed” in this way, Green said, because the county does not have a separate millage rate for policing.
Instead, it charges all Cobb residents the same millage rate for policing as part of its general property taxes, even though city residents are also paying specific millage rates for their police departments.
“There’s double taxation going on,” Green said. “That’s a conclusion we’ve made as a group. We’d love it if someone could prove us wrong but I doubt they’ll be able to because the math just doesn’t work.”
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, a certified accountant and attorney, said his constituents are not being double taxed and as a longtime Marietta taxpayer himself, he is content with the services he receives and the taxes he pays.
“I understand numbers. If I thought Cobb County was double taxing us I would be screaming,” Tumlin told the MDJ on Thursday. “There’s always some overlap despite the best efforts of mice and men, but I don’t see any evidence that’s the case for us.”
Tumlin said the county and city police departments work together, often responding outside their jurisdictions when circumstances call for it.
The county’s sheriff’s office also assists city police departments, he said.
“When I get my tax bill from Cobb County, I feel like I’m getting my money’s worth,” Tumlin said.
Next steps:
Group members are now turning their attention to preparing a “straw man” budget for a city of east Cobb, Green and Morrisett said.
For this, they hope to get more detailed financial information from the county in order to more accurately project expenses and revenues.
Morrisett said a straw man budget is something people can take a stab at, with the goal of fine-tuning the finances according to specific needs and wants.
“You’ve got a basis now for people to look at and go ‘I like this, but I don’t like that’,” he said.
Whether residents get to vote for east Cobb cityhood depends on what happens with House Bill 718 in the Georgia House of Representatives next year.
The bill is here:
The bill, which would initiate a cityhood vote if passed and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, was sponsored by state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, and filed this spring.
State legislators would have to agree when they return to work in January to support the bill so voters could decide the cityhood matter in the general primary on May 19, 2020, with the approval of cityhood triggering a vote to fill municipal offices in that year’s November general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.