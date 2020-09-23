The North Georgia State Fair will host its “Taste of the Fair — a Drive-thru Fair Food experience” at Marietta’s Jim Miller Park starting Friday.
The drive-thru fair food will be available Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4. Vendors will sell standard fair foods like deep-fried Oreos, funnel cakes, turkey legs, caramel apples and more. On Fridays, the fair will be open from 4-8 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it will be open from 12-8 p.m.
While the North Georgia State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, families can still pick up their favorite fair foods from their cars or by walking up to vendor booths.
Menus and a map of the grounds are posted online at northgeorgiastatefair.com.
The fair food drive-thru will host 15 stands over its two weekends.
♦ Drew Lemonade
♦ Drew Funnel Cake
♦ Drew Popper
♦ Drew Icee
♦ Baby Cakes
♦ Spivey Sausage
♦ Spivey Turkey Leg
♦ Cinnamon Rolls
♦ Libby’s Ice Cream
♦ Island Noodles
♦ Bianco Pizza
♦ Bianco Chicken
♦ Bianco Funnel
♦ Hanson Popper
♦ Drew Lemonade No. 2
Vendors will accept cash and cards. Admission and parking at Jim Miller Park will be free.
The fair is partnering with MUST Ministries to collect canned goods at the weekend events. Guests can trade in a donation of seven non-perishable canned goods for one ticket to the 2021 North Georgia State Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.