A pair of fall events highlighting Cobb restaurants have been canceled or postponed, with organizers citing the ongoing labor shortage.
Taste of Smyrna, scheduled for Sept. 18, has been canceled, the city announced Tuesday.
"Due to the labor market and difficult staffing struggles across the restaurant industry, the 2021 Taste of Smyrna event is canceled," the city wrote in a Facebook post. "We share with the organizer sadness over the need to cancel but are looking forward to offering the event again in 2022."
Taste of Marietta, originally scheduled for Oct. 24, has been postponed to April 24, 2022.
"Local restaurants are not able to participate due to employee shortages," the Marietta Visitors Bureau said in a news release.
“Taste of Marietta is one of the largest and longest running food festivals in Cobb County. We want to maintain the quality of the festival and ultimately care for our local restaurants,” Courtney Spiess, executive director of the Marietta Visitors Bureau & Welcome Center, said in a prepared statement. “We are hopeful for a successful Taste of Marietta in 2022.”
Vendor applications will open in January.
On Aug. 31, Pizza, Pints & Pigskins, an annual showcase of Cobb County pizzerias scheduled for Sept. 11 at Acworth's Logan Farm Park, announced its cancellation. In a Facebook post, event organizers said restaurants "are not able to participate due to employee shortages."
