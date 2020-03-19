Due to COVID-19 concerns and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Taste of Marietta will be postponed.
The festival was scheduled to take place April 26.
The Marietta Visitors Bureau hosts Taste of Marietta in conjunction with the City of Marietta. The organizations are evaluating if a rescheduled event is possible.
