In response to the new coronavirus, Target is reducing hours at its stores and dedicating time once a week for customers most at risk to shop.
The company announced that as of Wednesday, stores will close by 9 p.m. local time every day, to allow employees more time for cleaning and restocking. The retailer will also dedicate the first hour of store hours on Wednesdays to those who are vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 infection, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Target encourages other guests to plan shopping trips around the first hour.
“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open. For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target. “As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”
Other actions Target has taken to support guests and employees in response to the coronavirus outbreak include:
- Adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines, including ensuring guest-facing surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens are cleaned at least every 30 minutes.
- Leveraging its supply chain to prioritize and fast-track the flow of products that are in highest demand across key categories, including cleaning products, paper products, food, over-the-counter medicine and baby products.
- Making backup care available for all U.S. team members by waiving eligibility requirements, copays and other program details to ensure team members with caregiving needs can take care of their families during this time.
- Waiving the company’s absenteeism policy and covering up to 14 days of quarantine and illness pay for team members with a confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as continuing to offer standing benefits like paid family leave and free counseling services.
- Closing all Target Cafés, Pizza Huts, Snack Bars, Beverage Bars, Starbucks seating areas and condiment stations in stores.
