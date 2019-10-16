Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy has named Tahnicia Phillips as the next Magistrate Court administrator.
Phillips is the first African American female court administrator in Cobb County history.
Phillips has worked for the Magistrate Court for more than 18 years, starting as a part-time clerk to a court administrator responsible for a staff of more than 70 people and a budget of $4.3 million, according to a news release from the county.
She has spent the last seven years as clerk of court for the Magistrate Court of Cobb County, and has worked under three different chief magistrates, the release states.
“Tahnicia is a true American success story,” Murphy said. “I know she will continue to use her experience to efficiently and effectively serve the people of Cobb County in this new role.”
Phillips, a Marietta native, is a graduate of Marietta High School, Clark Atlanta University and Keller Graduate School of Management. She also graduated from the Cobb County/University of Georgia EXCEL program, a leadership development course.
She is the co-founder and executive director of the Leonard Phillips Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to motorcyclists who have been physically injured while riding. The organization was established in honor of her late father, who was killed in a hit-and-run.
Phillips also serves on the board for Ezra William SCORE for Kids Foundation and is a co-chair of Works of Heart Benefit for the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy.
“I am excited about the challenge and very much looking forward to all the wonderful things the future has for the Magistrate Court,” Phillips said.
